ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Meet the Memphis Maker Behind Lauren Brook Jewelry

By Heather Bien
styleblueprint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Tester began dabbling in jewelry-making while sitting at her parents’ kitchen table in college. It began as a fun hobby — a distraction from classes and the anxiety of a busy college student’s schedule. But once she strung those very first beads, she was hooked....

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 0

Related
I Love Memphis

New Bread Bakery! Ginger's Bread Co. Now Open In Midtown

There's a new bakery offering fresh bread and more in midtown! Jimmie Hoxie's The Ginger's Bread started up during the pandemic offering pickup, and today opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1613 Union Avenue. The goods are baked each morning at Otherfoods Kitchen and brought over to the new space, which is in between the fancy brick Valvoline and the Mormon storefront on Union.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

We Saw You: SMOKE’s Tent Was Smokin’ at MIM Contest

I ran into Bobby White, Greater Memphis Chamber Chief Public Policy Officer, at Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

JB Trotter, one of Memphis’ first black employees, passes away at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first black personnel manager, JB Trotter has died. WREG spoke with his family about his legacy and what he left behind. Tuesday morning, 84 year old  JB Trotter passed away with his wife and his 18-year-old son by his side. Joseph Trotter VI played a big role in taking care of his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
styleblueprint.com

5 Waterfall Hikes Near Memphis

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New grocery store coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis is getting a second new grocery store. The business will be named Big River Market. It will be located on Tennessee at G.E. Patterson in the South Main district. It will be an upscale convenience store with a wide selection of beer and wine. There’s frozen food, some produce, coffee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends remember Mallory Morgan, woman murdered in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Police search for suspects in a deadly Midtown shooting, friends of victim Mallory Morgan are remembering a woman they call a “firecracker.”. Morgan, 27, was shot and killed on Poplar Avenue near the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments early Thursday morning. Mallory’s friends spoke...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Christmas Gifts#Photography#Lauren Brook Jewelry#Arrow Creative#Kitzi Jewelry
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 10-16

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman with Knoxville ties dies of gunshot wounds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman with Knoxville ties died of a gunshot wound in Memphis on May 12, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department. Just before midnight on May 11, officers said they responded to an accident at 1531 Poplar Ave., where they found Mallory Morgan, 27, in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Jetta with gunshot wounds. Morgan was later pronounced dead on the scene, the report said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

These Metro Areas are Sending the Most People to Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WREG

Memphis in May announces winners of BBQ Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close. The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. Memphis in May says more than 200 teams from four countries and 24 states […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Staks to open Collierville location

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Staks Pancake Kitchen is headed to Collierville. A specific location for the restaurant hasn't been secured, but we're told it'll be along the Poplar Avenue corridor. The location is expected to be the largest restaurant of all current locations. It's also expected to have expanded catering...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Kait 8

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family Dollar will close its distribution center in West Memphis. The news comes months after a Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility, including contaminated food, cosmetics and medications. Plus, more than a thousand rats were found. The discovery shuttered Family...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Cosmetologist a quadruple amputee at age 44

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Alice's Adventures at Memphis Botanic Gardens

ALICE'S ADVENTURES AT MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDENS The Red Queen, The Cheshire Cat, The Chess Set and, of course, Alice all make an appearance at the Memphis Botanic Gardens. The figures are made up of thousands of plants, expertly woven together to bring to life the story of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland. The awe-inspiring sculptors will remain on display through October. Visit https://membg.org/alice/ to buy tickets. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy