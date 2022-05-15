Special Weather Statement issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West or northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Southwest Highlands, Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley and Upper Treasure Valley southeast of Boise. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. The winds could also cause blowing dust and briefly lower visibilities.
Comments / 0