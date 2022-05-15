Special Weather Statement issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West or northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Southwest Highlands, Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley and Upper Treasure Valley southeast of Boise. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. The winds could also cause blowing dust and briefly lower visibilities.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO