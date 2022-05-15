NBA World Stunned By Grant Williams' Performance Sunday

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.

