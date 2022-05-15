ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Stunned By Grant Williams' Performance Sunday

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grant Williams has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Williams currently leads the team in scoring with 27 points as the Celtics look to...

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season. The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul...
NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game...
Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
NBA Reportedly Considering Major Change To Controversial Rule

The NBA is reportedly considering a major rule change this offseason. According to league insider Shams Charania, NBA officials are thinking about implementing further punishment for the always-annoying “transition take foul." Under this new proposed rule, the offensive team would be awarded one free throw and possession after such a foul.
ESPN Believes This Patriots Player Benefited Most From 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots surprised most observers at the end of April when they didn’t use a single one of their 10 2022 NFL Draft picks on a linebacker. Adding to the position group might not have been a dire need for New England after all. It sounds like Bill Belichick and company are pretty confident in the depth they currently have.
