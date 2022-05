In this update, a ban on the sale of pets in pet stores goes into effect in Springfield starting Wednesday, former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has been voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released the latest COVID-19 numbers. The 7-day positivity rate is now 9.12 percent with 30 new deaths reported since Friday. So far, just under 76.5 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO