The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 52-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Cleveland, Ohio in Collaboration with University Hospitals
The NRP Group, a vertically-integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on a 52-unit mixed-income multifamily community in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. The four-story, 52-unit apartment building located at East 105th and Churchill Road will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments,...rew-online.com
Comments / 0