The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 52-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Cleveland, Ohio in Collaboration with University Hospitals

Cover picture for the articleThe NRP Group, a vertically-integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on a 52-unit mixed-income multifamily community in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. The four-story, 52-unit apartment building located at East 105th and Churchill Road will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments,...

Cleveland Scene

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

While the official start of summer won’t clock in until June, everyone knows true Cleveland summer starts when the shorts come out and the kids are home from school. The arrival of long evenings of sun and patio temps is upon us, and with that the feeling of eternal hours left to be filled with friends, family and all that Cleveland has to offer.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland-area post offices holding job fairs on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 30 post offices in the Cleveland area will host job fairs on Saturday, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS is looking to fill openings for city carrier assistants, a position which has a starting salary of $18.92 per hour. The job fairs are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
cleveland19.com

Free paint available for eligible Cleveland homeowners, tenants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday evening for an expanded program that would supply free paint and supplies for eligbile homeowners and tenants. For the first time, this program will also pay the labor costs for up to 50 households. To be eligible for the free...
Cleveland.com

Long-awaited Caledonia infill housing project breaks ground in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in decades, officials broke ground for new housing to be built in the city’s Caledonia neighborhood last week. This home will be going up on Nela View Road, one of as many as 23 city-owned vacant lots slated for infill housing there and along Dresden, Greyton and Hanover roads through the Caledonia Homes initiative and the Start Right Community Development Corp.
Government Technology

Is Cleveland’s DigitalC Equity Program Still Effective?

(TNS) — Northeast Ohio residents had every reason to believe DigitalC would take Cleveland into the modern age. DigitalC, previously known as OneCleveland, and later OneCommunity, had a track record of delivering high-speed internet to Northeast Ohio. In 2012, the group had connected to the internet 2,300 schools, libraries, hospitals, etc.
cleveland19.com

12-year-old struck in front of Urban Community School puts safe streets ordinance in fast lane

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The issue: Safety on major Cleveland roads, especially after a 12-year-old sixth-grader got hit walking to school two weeks ago. “The car turned north and didn’t see the kid at all,” said Tom Gill, president of Urban Community School on Lorain and West 48th. “She rolled up on the car and rolled off, but it was a pretty scary moment and one that we saw coming, frankly.”
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland pays consulting firm $21K for two-day staff retreat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last month, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a two-day retreat for high-level cabinet members, costing the city more than $30,000. According to city records obtained by 19 News, a Cincinnati-based firm was paid $21,500 to “facilitate” what Mayor Bibb described as “team-building activities” in a memo to the participants.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thousands spent on Cleveland managers’ retreat

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found tens of thousands of dollars spent on a special “team-building” get together for top managers at Cleveland City Hall. So, we took a closer look with taxpayers wondering when their streets will get fixed, when more police will get hired and when more ambulances will start rolling on […]
