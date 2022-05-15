ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Home hit by gunfire in 2nd drive-by in 5 months, NC deputies say

By Rodney Overton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FiWk_0ff7ItiW00

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say a Harnett County home was sprayed with bullets in a drive-by incident Sunday for the second time this year.

Officials released video of the original drive-by shooting in January that injured a woman and left several bullet holes in a home that contained children.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. January 8 at a home at 18301 N.C. 27 near Cameron, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Video: Drive-by shooting injures woman, sprays home with bullets while children are inside in Harnett County

In the video, a car can be seen driving by the home and gunfire can be heard coming from the car. At least 12 shots could be heard in the short video clip.

Two women and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

A woman was hit in her face by gunfire, deputies said. The injured woman was in a hospital for treatment for several days after the incident.

Now, Harnett County deputies say another drive-by gunfire incident took place at the same home early Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the most recent incident, however.

Harnett County deputies asked anyone with information about either incident to call 910-893-0140.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Zebulon home, SUV damaged from large fire

Zebulon, N.C. — A Zebulon home was badly burned in an overnight fire. Firefighters responded to the split-level home on N.C. Highway 39 late Tuesday night. The entire front side of the home was burned along with a vehicle in the driveway. WRAL News is working to learn if...
ZEBULON, NC
WBTW News13

One arrested after stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened near Old Lower Road in the Red Springs area, according to McLean. The person who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Friday the 13th vandalism leaves 12 school buses out of order in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office says twelve school buses are out of commission after being damaged. Sheriff Ennis Wright said at 2 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at least one suspect entered the bus parking lot at Jack Britt High School at 7403 Rockfish Road. Wright said at least 12 school and activity bus radiators were damaged.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harnett County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Harnett County, NC
City
Cameron, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville road reopens after deadly motorcycle crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue have reopened after a motorcycle driver and SUV collided Wednesday evening, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the area of Pamalee Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. and found a crash site near Van Buren Avenue, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
cbs17

Rival gangs behind Harnett County drive-by shootings: deputies

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County deputies said a drive-by shooting early Sunday is part of an ongoing dispute between rival gangs. Sunday’s shooting occurred around 12:37 a.m. at a home at 18301 Highway 27 West in Cameron, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured in this shooting, deputies said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies: 2 charged in Hoke shooting, robbery in broad daylight

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Hoke County men accused of shooting and robbing two other men have been taken into custody, authorities said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Shardel Tre Von Purdie, 25, and Antrone Terrell Murray, 30, both of Lumber Bridge, were being held at the county detention center on $500,000 secured bonds.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nc#Nexstar Media Inc
jocoreport.com

Clayton Police Searching For Wanted Person

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced Wednesday afternoon they are searching for a felony assault suspect stemming from an incident Tuesday on Beechleaf Court. Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Jamie Edward Flynn, age 21, for felony assault inflicting serious injury and felony assault by strangulation. Flynn does not have access to a car and has no immediate family in the Clayton area.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Armed suspects force Henderson Walmart to lock down Tuesday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Walmart in Henderson went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after multiple armed people were suspected inside, police said. The Henderson Police Department responded to the Walmart located on N. Cooper Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. and evacuated the store to conduct a site-wide search. Police...
HENDERSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy