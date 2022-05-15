ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to watch the Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse this week

By Talia Naquin, Lindsay Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIPJr_0ff7Ha9k00

(WJW/WCBD) – The only lunar eclipse visible to people in North America this year is coming up soon.

The Flower Moon will be the next full moon on May 15 th and 16 th .

It will also be a supermoon, meaning the moon’s orbit will be closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

In addition, the new moon will be passing into the Earth’s shadow for a lunar eclipse.

It’s also being called a Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse because the eclipse will make the moon’s hue look red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaTiZ_0ff7Ha9k00
The full moon is seen during the partial eclipse in Melbourne on May 26, 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon”. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

TimeandDate.com says the partial eclipse is scheduled to begin in the Upstate on May 15 at 10:28 p.m. EDT.

It will be red-hued at its peak on May 16 at 12:11 a.m. EDT.

The event ends at 1:55 a.m. EDT.

If you can’t see the eclipse, you can watch it online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

