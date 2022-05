Stroman cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday but has yet to be activated off the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Stroman has been on the injured list for over a week and hasn't pitched since May 1. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, but it's unclear if his absence is long enough that the Cubs will require a rehab outing before he returns to the roster, but the righty's next steps should be revealed soon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO