ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Homeowners asking for help after RVs surround Aspgren Park in southwest Denver

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0mPi_0ff7F7L600

DENVER — It's a beautiful park in the heart of this southwest Denver neighborhood, but in the past few weeks, homeowners said Aspgren Park has become inaccessible after multiple RVs moved into the area.

"People have been throwing knives and throwing stars at trees. There are open buckets of feces. There's loud music playing. There are generators running and more people starting to congregate in the park sleeping at night," said Ken Knoblock, president of the Athmar Park Neighborhood Association, on Sunday.

He was speaking on behalf of nearby homeowners, including himself, who say their new neighbors are causing problems.

"I usually take my 17-month-old son to the park to play, and I definitely don't feel safe taking him there now," Knoblock said.

There have also been fights among the RV campers, neighbors said, and police have been called on multiple occasions.

"We are really asking for the city to help us out with this situation. We understand it's really difficult, but we keep getting answers that's kind of like, 'there's nothing we can do,'" Knoblock said.

Denver7 reached out to the Department of Housing Stability. The department has been made aware of the concerns and is advising residents to report the encampments online so the correct outreach teams are dispatched to offer support and services and assess whether a cleanup of the area is necessary.

Denver police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Knoblock said he just hopes his neighborhood isn't forgotten and that the problem doesn't become long term.

"We can't help but have the feeling that if this was in Wash Park, you would never see ten RVs lined up," he said. "You wouldn't see open toilets in the park."

HOST is working on a safe parking program that would allow RV residents to park on city-owned sites and get connected to services. The request for proposals for the program closed at the end of March.

An update on the program wasn't immediately available Sunday.

Comments / 18

Angie
2d ago

The whole world is going homeless. Everyone ain't got money like you. How about making RV parks affordable. Affordable housing and everything else. By July the homeless rate in U.S. will be tripled. The Lord gives and takes away.

Reply
6
IndyColo
2d ago

RVs should not be allowed anywhere except a campground. Tow them to dump. If the only thing you saw was a tent or RV that would be one thing. No, you have to see their trash surrounding it.

Reply
3
Depcom
2d ago

No need to worry. As the spike proteins from the CONVid shots take effect eventually whats left of people will be wondering where have all the people gone. The criminal politicians have killed them off.

Reply
2
Related
KDVR.com

Why the smell of weed lingers down I-70

DENVER (KDVR) — Since marijuana’s legalization in Colorado back in 2012, dispensaries and cultivation facilities have been popping up on street corners across the state. The City of Denver has updated its Marijuana Facility Location Guide naming neighborhoods that can no longer expand their weed locations. The Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Neighbors Say Number Thirty Eight Already Violating Noise Rules

On May 5, the City of Denver's top licensing official ruled that Number Thirty Eight could keep its cabaret license, albeit with noise restrictions. But neighbors of the RiNo music venue have filed a claim with the city, saying that Number Thirty Eight has already started violating those restrictions. "Less...
denverite.com

As they move inside, Max and Kevin hope they won’t fully leave Denver’s streets behind

It’s a Thursday afternoon at Network Coffee House and, as usual, Max Hutchinson is yukking it up with volunteers making sandwiches for people who otherwise may have to skip lunch. For 40 years, Network has been a place for Denverites without homes to hang out and recharge. Hutchinson, a Louisiana native who usually wears a wide grin, has been a regular here for about a decade.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code. The addition of area code options in the metro area, and people needing to dial ten numbers instead of seven, was quite the debacle. I was only about 13 so I didn't quite understand the fuss but the grown-ups in my life were livid. Quite hilarious thinking back on it now. Well, here we are just over twenty years later, and we're adding another new area code to the metro area. Get ready for more heads to exploid.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvs#Denver Police#Homeowners
Westword

Safe-Camping Site Moving from Regis University to 221 Federal Boulevard

After a year in a parking lot at Regis University, a safe-camping site will soon pull up stakes and move to an empty plot of land at 221 Federal Boulevard. "It’s unique in that St. Francis Center owns it," says Cole Chandler, executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, which oversees Denver's three existing safe-camping sites. "In the past, we’ve always been relying on the generosity of another landowner to make it happen."
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

New CDOT renderings show what an I-70 expansion at Floyd Hill might look like

The Colorado Department of Transportation is gearing up to start construction in spring 2023 on a planned expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill, a notorious bottleneck about 13 miles west of the Denver metro. And at a Colorado Transportation Commission meeting Wednesday, the agency released a handful of renderings...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
9NEWS

Stapleton signs removed, replaced on frontage roads along I-70

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation has removed street signs labeled for the neighborhood formerly known as Stapleton. The roads, previously known as "Stapleton Drive North" and "Stapleton Drive South," are along Interstate 70, just east of Colorado Boulevard. The streets are in the city of Denver. CDOT,...
DENVER, CO
9News

This week's snow could break all sorts of records for Denver

DENVER — It sure didn't look like it was going to snow in Denver earlier this week. But this just in: Predicting the future is hard. Denver and Colorado are in for a wild meteorological roller coaster this week, starting with 90-degree temperatures on Thursday and potentially ending with a thump of snow and a freeze on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy