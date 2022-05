BALTIMORE (AP) — Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 may not be the only big upset this Triple Crown season. Not if Fenwick has anything to do about it. Two weeks after Rich Strike became the second-biggest long shot to win the Derby, Fenwick could join him in the record books at the Preakness Stakes. The 50-1 shot also has as heartwarming a story and is as unlikely to be on the Triple Crown trail: named after owner Jeremia Rudan’s mother who died in a house fire when he was 19 and running for Kevin McKathan two years after the trainer lost his brother because of a heart attack.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO