Douglas County, MO

9-year-old motorcycle passenger dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash near Lawrence

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A nine-year-old motorcycle passenger died Sunday morning after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash near Lawrence, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at East 1900 Road and Kansas 10 between Lawrence and Eudora in rural Douglas County.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was also injured, but his injuries were non-life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Authorities continue to look for the white van that was involved in the fatal crash and fled the scene. Investigators collected parts from the scene as well as witness statements and determined that the vehicle involved is a 2015 to 2019 white Ford Transit-250 Van, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle is missing a black front-end bumper cover and splash guard and likely has front-end damage from the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation , the motorcycle was headed north on East 1900 Road approaching the bridge over Kansas 10. The driver of the van pulled from the stop sign at the top of the ramp from eastbound K-10 into the intersection and allegedly struck the motorcycle, causing it to overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the van fled down the ramp and continue onto eastbound K-10, leaving part of his bumper behind.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

The Kansas City Star

