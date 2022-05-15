STORM WATCH: Strong-to-severe storms possible on Long Island Monday

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says early clouds and fog on Monday will give way to some breaks of sunshine on Monday.

But severe weather is due to arrive around 2 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. It could bring flooding, winds over 50 mph and pea-sized hail.

MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Early clouds and fog. Midday hints or breaks of sun. Chance for a few showers and storms after 4PM through around 10PM. Best chance for an isolated severe storm is in Nassau and Western Suffolk. Highs around 70. Lows around 54.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 75. Lows around 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 68. Lows around 51.

THURSDAY: Slight chance for a morning shower. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs around 66. Lows around 54.

FRIDAY: Slight chance for an early shower. Otherwise, dry and partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 73. Lows around 58.

THIS WEEKEND: Warming up! Mainly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 70s.