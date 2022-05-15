ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Strong-to-severe storms possible on Long Island Monday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says early clouds and fog on Monday will give way to some breaks of sunshine on Monday.

But severe weather is due to arrive around 2 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. It could bring flooding, winds over 50 mph and pea-sized hail.

MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Early clouds and fog. Midday hints or breaks of sun. Chance for a few showers and storms after 4PM through around 10PM. Best chance for an isolated severe storm is in Nassau and Western Suffolk. Highs around 70. Lows around 54.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 75. Lows around 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 68. Lows around 51.

THURSDAY: Slight chance for a morning shower. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs around 66. Lows around 54.

FRIDAY: Slight chance for an early shower. Otherwise, dry and partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 73. Lows around 58.

THIS WEEKEND: Warming up! Mainly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

News 12

Thunderstorms move out; temps dip to mid-50s overnight

Thunderstorms have mostly passed out of New Jersey, making way for a calmer Monday night. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that milder weather is on tap for New Jersey. Monday’s overnight hours will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s. Tuesday will see mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Atmosphere primed for potent storms across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

For some across the eastern United States, the end of the past week and the start of the weekend brought the first truly warm, humid and sticky conditions of the season. While this summery sneak preview will continue to help residents work up a sweat across the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will also set the stage for something far more troublesome.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

