ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win

By JOHN ZENOR
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArLj7_0ff7BbgN00
PGA Tour Champions Golf Steve Stricker waves to the fans after finishing on the 18th hole during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. Stricker won the tournament by six strokes at 21-under par. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Steve Stricker couldn't have predicted seven months ago that he'd be back on the 18th green celebrating another Regions Tradition victory.

But once he got going, there wasn't all that much doubt.

Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title.

Stricker's second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. Two straight birdies punctuated the dominant performance.

“Back last November, I wasn’t in a very good spot,” Stricker said. “Even a couple of months ago, I wasn’t in a very good spot. So to be standing here with this trophy is pretty special.”

He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Stricker also had a wire-to-wire, six-stroke win in last year's Senior Players Championship.

A lot happened in between, though.

Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68.

Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, who had his third 68 in four days, also was at 14 under with Rod Pampling (67), Stuart Appleby (69) and 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (70).

Stricker made a birdie from the bunker on 17 that put him at 20 under for the first time, receiving a congratulatory fist bump from Alker. It ended a string of 11 straight pars.

“The hole out of the bunker on 17 was nice so I could come up here and kind of enjoy it,” he said.

Stricker spent nearly two weeks in the hospital during his health scare and lost 25 pounds. He had a pair of Top 10 finishes upon his return, and has already returned to winning form.

“I didn't know what to expect coming out three weeks ago,” Stricker said. "I didn't know if I could make it three weeks in a row."

His wife and caddie, Nicki, got to savor the experience along the way on his four-day roll.

“I always had the belief that he was going to get back on this side of things,” Nicki Stricker said. “He’s done it throughout his career. So I figured he knew what he was doing and knew how to get back here. Definitely don’t take it for granted at all.”

She said the biggest emotion of the day came five or six holes before 18.

“I felt really good after the chip-in on 17. and obviously getting the drive on the fairway here, knew he was in pretty good shape,” Nicki Stricker said. “The relief hitting it on the green up here. But just proud, really, more than anything.”

Stricker, who led by at least two shots after each of the first three rounds, doubled his three-stroke lead over Alker within the first five holes. He nursed the lead home before the bunker birdie.

Stricker has finished all 10 rounds since his return inside the top 10, including a tie for second at the Insperity Invitational. It was his fourth straight year at Greystone finishing in the final group, including a win in 2019 and runners-up finishes in 2018 and 2021.

He lost on a playoff hole to Alex Cejka a year ago, but didn't leave room for any drama at the end this time.

“He loves playing here,” Nicki Stricker said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
comebacktown.com

Why Birmingham is not competitive

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. If economic growth comes from increased productivity, where does productivity come from? Capital and labor. Capital can come from anywhere. Our issue in Birmingham is with “labor.” We have some great entrepreneurs here, with great ideas, who cannot find the workers they need to build and grow their companies.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Mountain Brook lacrosse coaches become first Black coaches to win state title

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Two once high school lacrosse players turned coaches at Mountain Brook High School are making history. Kee’vin Staples and LaDarius Williams are the first Black coaches to win a state championship in lacrosse. The Mountain Brook Spartans recently beat Vestavia Hills High School to earn the state title.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Steve Sarkisian on Potential Early Kick vs. Alabama: ‘I Don’t Give a…’

There has been an awful lot of coverage surrounding the Arch Manning Bowl, er, I mean the matchup between Texas and Alabama in Week 2 of the upcoming college football season. When it was announced that FOX has won the broadcasting rights for the marquee matchup, it was immediately met with angst from Texas fans that the game would kickoff in FOX’s premiere window of 11:00 a.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Have you ever tried southern fried chicken but spicy? Of course, we know that traditional southern fried chicken is always salty and non-spicy. But this food truck serves it with a unique spicy touch. And not surprisingly, the people of this city love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Ramsay High’s Naomi Smitherman Signs Letter of Intent with South Alabama

Ramsay High School Senior Naomi Smitherman Friday signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I basketball with the University of South Alabama, a member of the Sunbelt Conference. Smitherman was a four-year varsity member, team captain for two years, and selected for the 2021-22 all area team and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Miguel Angel#Wire To Wire#2nd Regions Tradition#Ap#The Regions Tradition
AL.com

How these Birmingham moms created a million-dollar business

[To read more good news about Alabama, sign up for our This is Alabama Newsletter.]. Once upon a time, not so long ago, two best friends became partners in life and in business. This entrepreneurial duo reinvented an old idea, paint-by-numbers – and they did it just in time for the Covid pandemic. Their Pink Picasso Kits gave people something fun and creative to do with their time at home. And the company made millions of dollars.
montgomeryindependent.com

Prattville High's Kendrick signs with MMI

PRATTVILLE -- The Prattville Lions held a signing ceremony for center fielder Jayden Kendrick on Monday as the senior accepted an offer from Marion Military Institute to continue her softball career. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think I was capable of getting an offer...
wvtm13.com

Ex-UAB football player sentenced for 2020 shooting death of nursing student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former UAB Blazers football player Carlos Stephens was sentenced Wednesday for the killing of a nursing student during an online sale that went bad. Stephens was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in April of capital murder in the 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Destiny Washington.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough and USFL inspire students in Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Bo Scarbrough greeted a fifth grade class with a big “Roll Tide.”. That’s all it took for one student to immediately recognize his favorite Bama player. South Hampton Elementary students were surprised by USFL players Tuesday afternoon. “It was hilarious and relaxing,” Ayden Stringer said....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

City to Unveil Statue of Tuscaloosa’s Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder

The city of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports will unveil a statue honoring the Druid City's own legendary heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder later this month. In a Monday morning press release, the city's director of communications Richard Rush said city staff and TTS will hold a ceremony to unveil the statue on May 25th at 2 p.m.
CBS 42

Record high fuel prices impacting Alabama seafood restaurants and markets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The cost of seafood is going up at Alabama restaurants and fish markets as rising fuel prices make it more expensive to bring products up from the gulf coast. Some area eateries have already had to change menu prices multiple times over the past year in order to keep up with […]
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man not seen in over a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week. Robby Wilcox, 58, was last seen May 8 at Bubba’s Car Wash in the 9200 block of Parkway East. Wilcox is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy