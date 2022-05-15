ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Local lightning expert to discuss strikes at home in The Villages

By Len Hathaway
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood News! A record was set last year as only 11 fatalities were recorded in the US breaking the 2017 record low of 16 deaths. Ten of the 11 were male. We have come a long way since the early 1940s where the U.S. typically experienced over 400 fatalities a year....

www.villages-news.com

Villages Daily Sun

We’re No. 1!

The Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial rising tide,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
THE VILLAGES, FL
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Florida Lake County Community, Lake Lincoln

– Single-family homes with beautiful natural surroundings and convenient access to Central Florida. Eustis, Florida (May 18, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Lake Lincoln, a new community of 121 single-family homes in Eustis, Florida.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

EDEN Living to Build BTR Community in Florida

Located in Wildwood, Fla., the 130-unit project is slated for completion in fall 2023. EDEN Living is continuing to expand its build-to-rent community presence with a new project in Wildwood, Fla. The firm is planning to start construction on Eden Village, a 130-unit apartment community, in June. EDEN Living acquired...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Funnel Cloud Near The Villages

Here’s another view of the funnel cloud that formed over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages this Saturday. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest to fight affordable housing complex inside its community

About 168 affordable rental apartments are being proposed for the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River and not everyone in that community is happy. “This is something we’re not going to take lying down,” resident Debra Cleary told the Chronicle. “It is worth fighting for.”. Cleary is forming...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

This Will Soon Be The Only U.S. State Without A Major Commercial Airline

Frontier Airlines is altering its flight schedule next month, ending its flights between Orlando, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware. The move is nothing out of the ordinary as airlines are constantly evaluating flights for need and necessity. But there is significance to this move. When the final flight flies on June...
WILMINGTON, DE
villages-news.com

Karen Ann Good

Karen Ann Good, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, died May 11th, 2022. She was born October 24th, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Karl and Helen (Bitz) Schassberger. On October 13, 1990, she married Larry Good in Sylvania, Ohio. He proceeded her in death on February 20th, 2010. Karen was retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital and lived her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her life partner Don McCarthy. She enjoyed many activities including travel cruises, playing bridge and mahjong, dancing in The Village Squares and attending social outings at the American Legion trying to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at The Villages Hospital and with The Village Angels-local Autism Support Group. Karen’s courtesy and giving spirit along with her welcoming smile and conversation will be missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
irei.com

Thompson Thrift Residential to develop luxury 320-unit multifamily community outside Orlando

Thompson Thrift Residential has plans to develop Canter, a 320-unit class A multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Ocala, Fla. Equity capital for the development was provided from Thompson Thrift’s Watermark 2022 Multifamily Development Fund, IV, LP. Construction is set to begin later this month, and Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting in the summer of 2023.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Some homeowners are left waiting for premium refunds after large insurance carrier goes belly up

After one of the larger home insurance carriers in Florida went belly up two months ago, some homeowners have been left waiting for thousands in premium refunds. “People cannot afford to throw $2,393 to the wind. Not these days.” Linda Bishop-Marshall said that’s how much St. Johns Insurance Company took out of her account, just days after she cancelled her homeowner’s policy in January. She claims she was told a refund was on the way, but nearly four months later, getting answers has been a struggle.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.

