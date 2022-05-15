ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Hosts hold Catalans to a goalless draw to confirm LaLiga survival as Xavi's three-match winning run comes to an end

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Getafe held second-placed Barcelona to a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening to guarantee top-flight survival.

An uninspiring opening 45 minutes saw chances at a premium, with the exception of a Getafe penalty claim that was eventually waved away by the referee.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen had palmed a ball into the path of Enes Unal before appearing to bring down the Turkish striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNrjI_0ff7ARuc00
Ricard Puig (centre) starts a promising Barcelona attack against Getafe on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4nqd_0ff7ARuc00
Getafe players celebrate La Liga survival after Sunday's goalless draw with Barcelona

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with neither side doing enough to win the contest.

Barcelona's only real attempt of note came from the boot of youngster Alejandro Balde who wildly missed the target.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay was withdrawn with 20 minutes left in what looked like a muscular injury.

The injury may rule the Dutchman out of the club's final league game next weekend at home to Villarreal and could mean his final appearance for the club after reported interest from multiple club's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohNuV_0ff7ARuc00
Xavi has masterminded Barcelona's resurgence in the second half of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1AX5_0ff7ARuc00
Memphis Depay limped off in the second half and could have played his last game for Barca

The result means Xavi's side have qualified for next season's four-team Spanish Super Cup whilst Getafe move up to 14th and and are mathematically safe with a game to spare.

It also brought Barcelona's three-match unbeaten run to an end but the Catalan giants were confirmed as runners-up following Atlético Madrid's draw with Sevilla.

Languishing in mid-table before his arrival in January, Xavi has steadied the ship in the second half of the season, Guiding Los Cules back to the Champions League with a solid foundation of young players to build on next term.

