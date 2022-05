Meet Bubba! This adorable bunny is a mini rex mix and is about a year old. He’s a petite bunny that’s weighing in at just two pounds, but he has a big personality. Bubba is available for adoption through the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center, which is based out of Rock Hall, Maryland. He is currently being fostered in Salisbury and has an adoption fee of $75. If you would like more information on making Bubba a part of your family, you can email adopt@esrrec.org.

ROCK HALL, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO