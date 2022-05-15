ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Triplets graduate from St. Norbert College

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuubR_0ff796ha00

It's not everyday you see triplets graduate from St. Norbert College (SNC).

Valerie Juarez

"We're identical and then she's fraternal. But she's the oldest,” said Kylie Earing as she pointed to her sisters.

Valerie Juarez

Taylor, Madison and Kylie Earing have been together since birth. Literally!

The triplets have gone through their entire educational journey together. From Kindergarten to high school, to their four years at St. Norbert College.

"I think I decided first I believe. I narrowed it down. I just knew I liked St. Norbert,” Kylie said.

"I think I was next. I toured it. Fell in love with the campus. I originally was coming for softball. Loved the program saw Kylie was going so I was like okay,” said Madison.

"And I just tagged along,” said Taylor.

Valerie Juarez

The triplets said their love and support for each other throughout the years is what made their college experience much better than they could have imagined.

“If she was having a bad day sometimes in class, I would kind of sense it and I would text her and be like want to grab some coffee,” said Taylor about Madison.

“Yeah I feel like sometimes I kind of knew like where they were, like their schedule by accident. I'd text them and they'd be like oh just getting done with class or yeah kind of a bad day thing. I definitely noticed when they were feeling off or it’s just a weird day,” said Kylie.

Valerie Juarez

And although their paths led them to the same university, that won't be the case for so long.

St. Norbert College

"I studied sociology that was my major and my minor was political science and I'm going to Madison law school next year,” said Taylor.

St. Norbert College

"I did biomedical sciences and I'm taking a gap school but applying to med school this May,” said Madison.

St. Norbert College

"I studied psychology and I'll be attending grad school at UW-Stout for clinical mental health counseling,” said Kylie.

So, for the first time since birth, the three sisters will be apart.

Valerie Juarez

"It's going to give me a crisis,” said Taylor.

"We don't think about it, we don't think about it,” said Madison.

"We kind of just don't talk about it right now. I think it's going to be weird. I'm more the independent triplet so I think I'll probably be okay. I don't know about them,” said Kylie.

So as the sisters celebrate yet another major milestone together, the triplets are confident that their relationship and friendship won't end here as they are family through thick and thin.

Comments / 4

Related
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Arianna Ostrum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When she was seven years old, coaches from Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point found Arianna Ostrum in a gymnastics class at a YMCA in Wisconsin Rapids. It was evident from a very young age that she had something special. “You could see she was just...
wearegreenbay.com

Ceremony celebrates Hortonville High School construction

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Groundbreaking Celebration for Hortonville High School was held recently, staff say that the community support for this new school means a lot to them. The $46 million referendum for the high school renovations was approved by voters in April 2021, and also included construction...
HORTONVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Education
City
Madison, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Dance and Cheer takes home four national titles

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Competitive cheerleaders dream of one day holding a national title, and now Wisconsin Dance and Cheer holds four. “It was literally the best feeling in the world,” said Kaylyn Witthuhn, a senior at the Wisconsin Dance and Cheer gym. Diandre Newman is one of...
KIMBERLY, WI
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Norbert College#Sociology
thebrillionnews.com

Nate named next Reedsville superintendent

REEDSVILLE – Reedsville Elementary School Principal Michael Nate will become the district’s new superintendent. Nate’s hiring was approved during a special meeting last Thursday night. He will take the place of Kristoffer Brown, who resigned in March, and is with the district through the end of the fiscal school year on June 30.
REEDSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Diocese of Green Bay Bishop recovering from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A representative of the Diocese of Green Bay has confirmed that Bishop David Ricken is recovering from COVID-19. They explained that the Bishop was recently diagnosed and is currently beyond the quarantining period. The religious institution is continuing to follow the guidelines set forth...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bellin Health opening new children’s clinic in Brown County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital is building a brand new pediatric and adolescent specialty care clinic in the Village of Ashwaubenon. Announced on Tuesday, Bellin Health will be building the new facility near the corner of Wisconsin 172 and Ashland Avenue. The new building will house the future Bellin Health Adolescent Team, the first in the area. The team will address the healthcare needs of teens and adolescents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cw14online.com

Neenah downtown concert series announced

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Music will once again fill the summer air in Neenah. Future Neenah released the lineup for its summer concert series, including both evening and lunchtime concerts. The series kicks off June 15 with a concert by Beatles tribute band The Britins. The concert is set for 6-8...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for man possibly in Green Bay, Appleton area

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who they need to question about an ongoing missing child investigation and outstanding warrants. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, officers say they believe Richard House is currently...
ONEIDA, WI
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Reporter Tyler Job signs off from News 8 Now as he heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
LA CROSSE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy