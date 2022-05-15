It's not everyday you see triplets graduate from St. Norbert College (SNC).

"We're identical and then she's fraternal. But she's the oldest,” said Kylie Earing as she pointed to her sisters.

Taylor, Madison and Kylie Earing have been together since birth. Literally!

The triplets have gone through their entire educational journey together. From Kindergarten to high school, to their four years at St. Norbert College.

"I think I decided first I believe. I narrowed it down. I just knew I liked St. Norbert,” Kylie said.

"I think I was next. I toured it. Fell in love with the campus. I originally was coming for softball. Loved the program saw Kylie was going so I was like okay,” said Madison.

"And I just tagged along,” said Taylor.

The triplets said their love and support for each other throughout the years is what made their college experience much better than they could have imagined.

“If she was having a bad day sometimes in class, I would kind of sense it and I would text her and be like want to grab some coffee,” said Taylor about Madison.

“Yeah I feel like sometimes I kind of knew like where they were, like their schedule by accident. I'd text them and they'd be like oh just getting done with class or yeah kind of a bad day thing. I definitely noticed when they were feeling off or it’s just a weird day,” said Kylie.

And although their paths led them to the same university, that won't be the case for so long.

"I studied sociology that was my major and my minor was political science and I'm going to Madison law school next year,” said Taylor.

"I did biomedical sciences and I'm taking a gap school but applying to med school this May,” said Madison.

"I studied psychology and I'll be attending grad school at UW-Stout for clinical mental health counseling,” said Kylie.

So, for the first time since birth, the three sisters will be apart.

"It's going to give me a crisis,” said Taylor.

"We don't think about it, we don't think about it,” said Madison.

"We kind of just don't talk about it right now. I think it's going to be weird. I'm more the independent triplet so I think I'll probably be okay. I don't know about them,” said Kylie.

So as the sisters celebrate yet another major milestone together, the triplets are confident that their relationship and friendship won't end here as they are family through thick and thin.