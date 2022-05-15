Bentley Systems Announces Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2022

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provided a corporate update. “We received FDA clearance to proceed with our Phase 1b clinical trial for our three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, for the treatment of COVID-19 and patient recruitment efforts are underway. Based on the preclinical data, we believe this therapy can address the ongoing need for a substantial and effective COVID-19 antibody treatment, especially in light of the continued emergence of new variants,” stated Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Additionally, we continue to progress IMM-ONC-01, our antibody treatment targeting IL-38, an immune modulator that appears to potently suppress innate immune response, especially in the context of cancer. IL-38 is overexpressed in multiple tumor types with significant unmet need. We are targeting an IND submission in the second half of 2022 and look forward to providing updates as they arise.”

EXTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO