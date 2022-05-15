Letters to the editor: Accepting ourselves takes courage

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code. The addition of area code options in the metro area, and people needing to dial ten numbers instead of seven, was quite the debacle. I was only about 13 so I didn't quite understand the fuss but the grown-ups in my life were livid. Quite hilarious thinking back on it now. Well, here we are just over twenty years later, and we're adding another new area code to the metro area. Get ready for more heads to exploid.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO