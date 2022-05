Lincoln Police say a neighbor called to report a suspicious person in an alley in the 4300 block of Touzalin Avenue around 5:15 Monday morning. “A neighbor called police to report a teenage male was trying to use a screwdriver to start a vehicle,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers arrived on scene and observed a 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra, valued at $30,000, parked in the alley with the steering column removed and two screwdrivers on the front seat.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO