Volunteer to Expand Native Plant Garden at the Arcata Marsh on May 18th

The City of Arcata’s Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program will be accepting new applicants for the program’s waitlist beginning Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. The Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist low-income households with rent payments in the City of Arcata. This Program also offers assistance covering the cost of security deposits and utility deposits. Once an applicant is approved, rental assistance is provided for one year and may be renewed depending on funding availability.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO