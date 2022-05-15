ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Volunteer to Expand Native Plant Garden at the Arcata Marsh on May 18th

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

A work day will be held at the Arcata Marsh on Wednesday, May 18....

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

kymkemp.com

Bayside Park Farm Shares Available

The City of Arcata Recreation Division still has summer farm shares available at Bayside Park Farm. Farm share enrollment is currently available for weekly pick-ups beginning June 15. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the City of Arcata’s Bayside Park, which is dedicated to cultivating connections...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Drop-In Sports Programs at the Arcata Community Center

The City of Arcata Recreation Division is thrilled to announce drop-in sports programming is re-opening at the Arcata Community Center located at 321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Parkway. “Drop-in” programs allow individuals the opportunity to participate in an activity for a day rather than commit to a full session or season. Drop-in fees are $3 an activity or a 10-day class pass can be purchased for $20. Fees are paid onsite with check or cash only and pre-registration is not needed.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Surface Transportation Board Ruling Issues Serious Blow to Annie and Mary Trail Efforts, Opens Door for Coal Train Interests to Make Their Case to Scuttle Great Redwood Rail-to-Trail

“Surface Transportation Board Decision, North Coast Railroad Abandoment Exemption,” May 17. 2022. In a ruling this morning, the Surface Transportation Board – the federal body hearing the state of California’s case to railbank the defunct Northwestern Pacific Railroad line between Humboldt and the Bay Area – has seriously set back community efforts to complete the Annie & Mary Trail, the long-dreamed-of pedestrian and bike path between Arcata and Blue Lake.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Greyhound Bus Schedule Changes in Arcata

Beginning on May 13, Greyhound buses are scheduled to depart from the Arcata Transit Center, located at 925 E St., Friday through Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. There are no Greyhound bus departures on Wednesdays or Thursdays. Beginning May 12, Greyhound buses are scheduled to arrive in Arcata at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Monday with no arrivals on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rare, Beaked Whale Washes Up Dead on the Mendocino Coast

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, a dead beaked whale washed up on the shore of Mendocino County’s Jug Handle State Natural Reserve near Fort Bragg. The deceased whale, known to be elusive and for its ability to dive deeper than any marine mammal, provides a unique opportunity for researchers to understand the rarely seen creature and the environment that could have led to its death.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata’s Rental Assistance Program is Now Accepting New Applicants

The City of Arcata’s Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program will be accepting new applicants for the program’s waitlist beginning Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. The Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist low-income households with rent payments in the City of Arcata. This Program also offers assistance covering the cost of security deposits and utility deposits. Once an applicant is approved, rental assistance is provided for one year and may be renewed depending on funding availability.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

6 New Hospitalizations, 430 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported six new hospitalizations today, two residents in their 70s and four aged 80 or older. An additional 306 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 124 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 17. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 18,078. An additional 3,304 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
khsu.org

North Coast Conversations: Homeless in Humboldt revisited

Thank you for listening to North Coast Conversations on KHSU! I’m proud to announce that NCC is now in a new, longer time slot so that the people we interview have more time to talk about the incredible work that they do! This is the first episode that utilizes our longer format.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘There’s a Giant Weiner in the Road’: North Coast Residents Spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Its Way North

Katie Shellman was working at her family’s business Fort Bragg Feed and Pet yesterday when her co-worker said, “Hey, Katie! There’s a giant wiener in the road.”. Knowing her co-worker’s jokester ways, she told us she was shocked when she looked up, and there, in all its glory, was the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driving down Fort Bragg’s Elm Street, shining in the sunlight of the Mendocino Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Women Fight Off Mountain Lion to Save Dog in Trinity County

Yesterday afternoon, two women fought off a mountain lion that attacked a young German Shepherd and slightly injured the dog’s owner in the White’s Bar area between Del Loma and Big Bar in Trinity County. According to Sharon Houston who was one of the women, “About 2:45 p.m.,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HAR Hosts Arcata City Council Candidate Forum May 25th

Press release from the Humboldt Association of Realtors:. This forum will provide the public with the opportunity to hear the candidates’ views on issues important to the constituents of Humboldt County and generate excitement for getting out to vote. If this event is recorded it will be made available on the Humboldt Association of Realtors® web site: www.Harealtors.com.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Look Carefully at Measure J in Humboldt County, Urges Guest Column

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Kind Bud Campout Focuses on Music, Cannabis, and, Hash-Tasting

The following is a press release by the organizers of the Kind Bud Campout:. Mendocino Cannabis Resource Events (MCREvents) is offering their inaugural “Kind Bud Campout” July 9th through July 10th at the historic Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville, California. The culmination of over 30 years of...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Body Found Near Rio Dell Saturday

On Saturday, May 14, a body was located near the Eel River to the south of the small town of Rio Dell. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “A 40-year-old male was located deceased inside a tent near the river bar off Edwards Drive.”
RIO DELL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire at Redding homeless camp

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at a homeless camp Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Linden Avenue. Firefighters said the homeless camp burned and spread to about ½ acre of vegetation. Crews...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's California Street Parking Garage temporarily closed after car meetup

REDDING, Calif. — The California Street Parking Garage in Redding, which officially opened earlier this month, will now be closed until June 1. The owner of the new private parking structure, Block 7 Retail Investors, LLC, made this decision following a weekend car meetup that left behind lots of trash on the top two levels of the garage. A video of the car meetup can be seen below. On Monday morning, a K-rail barrier was set up in front of the garage entrance, blocking it off from the public.
REDDING, CA

