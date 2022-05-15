ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

What was the strongest earthquake to hit South Carolina?

By Braley Dodson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo5FZ_0ff70TLv00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that?

Although some of its flat terrain suggests otherwise, South Carolina is actually a hotbed for seismic activity.

The state experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be mild, hitting a magnitude of 3 — just about enough to be felt, but not enough to knock items off shelves — the large majority of the time.

However, when they’re bit, they big.

On Aug. 31, 1886 an earthquake that hit the Summerville/Charleston area lasted about a minute and was felt more than 2.5 million square miles away. The 7.3 magnitude quake killed 60 people and is one of the most intense to hit the southern U.S. in recorded history.

While there hasn’t been a similarly damaging earthquake in the area since, quakes of the same magnitude have been included in oral histories, according to the SCEMD.

How many people would die if another 1886 Charleston earthquake hits?

Charleston, which is on a fault line, is one of the most seismically active places on the East Coast.

To prepare for future quakes, SCEMD recommends checking homes for dangers. It recommends securing shelves to walls, placing breakable items in closed cabinets with latches and removing heavy items from areas around where people sleep.

Families should identify safe places in their home and conduct practice drills.

During an earthquake, people should drop and take cover underneath a table or other piece of sturdy furniture. Stay there until shaking stops. If in bed, people should protect their heads with a pillow.

We’ve compiled a list of the most intense earthquakes to strike the Palmetto State. Information was gathered from the U.S. Geological Survey, along with historical record:

10. Oct. 27, 1959

Location: 6 km northeast of McBee

Magnitude: 3.9

9. Nov. 11, 2002

Location: 26 km south southeast of Kiawah Island

Magnitude: 4

8. Feb. 15, 2014

Location: 12 km east northeast of Parksville

Magnitude: 4.1

7. Aug. 21, 1992

Location: 1 km northeast of Sangaree

Magnitude: 4.1

6. Aug. 2, 1972

Location: 8 km north of Lincolntown, Georgia

Magnitude: 4.3

5. Feb. 3, 1972

Location: 10 km east southeast of Bowman

Magnitude: 4.4

4. Aug. 3, 1959

Location: 2 kilometers north of Sangaree

Magnitude: 4.4

3. Nov. 22, 1974

Location: 10 km south southwest of Ladson

Magnitude: 4.7

2. Jan. 1, 1913

Location: Union County

Magnitude: 5.5

  1. Aug. 31, 1886

Location: Charleston

Magnitude: 7.3

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
ECONOMY
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one for he most beautiful states in the US, and you can easily tell why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: COVID cases rising again in South Carolina

South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases is rising again according to the latest weekly data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday. The agency reported 5,566 total new cases of COVID-19 — an increase over last week’s 4,458 cases – and 10 total new deaths, compared to last week’s four. More: Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier, The New York Times.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladson, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Parksville, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Kiawah Island, SC
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wach.com

Coronavirus cases surge in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — As the nation hits one million coronavirus deaths, South Carolina is seeing a surge in cases. Experts are expecting those numbers to rise as more and more people take vacations this summer. Still, many people are moving on. LOCAL FIRST | Timeline: The disappearance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#South Southwest#Scemd
southcarolinapublicradio.org

A sweet smelling, invasive plant

Chinese privet (Ligustrum sinense) is one of the worst invasive plants in the South. It dominates the shrub layer and often becomes the only shrub underneath trees, especially in streamside areas. But insects and spiders living in fallen leaves and leaf litter were not affected by a privet invasion in Georgia, as a recent study shows.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSPA 7News

Surveyors working on exact locations of county lines in SC

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies. The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall. The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact […]
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
blufftontoday.com

Do you recognize this mystery plant?

Ah, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Truly one of our national treasures. An incredible amount of scenery and natural history abounds all along its length, all year long. Though there is no wrong time to be on the parkway — unless it’s snowing heavily — many people say late spring is the best, mostly because of the amazing variety of blooming plants to see. This shrub is one of those plants.
AGRICULTURE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy