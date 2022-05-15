ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Advocates for Palestinian rights rally in Raleigh to mark 1948 expulsion by Israel

By Martha Quillin
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

At least 200 people rallied and marched in downtown Raleigh on Sunday afternoon to mark the anniversary of what Palestinians call Nakba, some of them calling for an end to U.S. military support of Israel and for the return of Palestinians to their homeland.

The rally came as tensions have increased after last week’s shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was working in the West Bank. When thousands gathered for her funeral, police attacked mourners who were carrying Akleh’s coffin. The Washington Post reported that by the end of the day, crowds had swelled into the largest Palestinian gathering in recent memory.

Palestinians have said the Israeli military targeted Akleh because of her coverage. Israel first said a Palestinian gunman had most likely shot the journalist but has since said one of its soldiers could have fired the shot, according to the Post .

The event in Raleigh was organized by Muslims for Social Justice; Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; Refund Raleigh; PSL Carolinas; Mapinduzi; Voices for Justice in Palestine; El Pueblo; Jewish Voice for Peace - Triangle NC; Workers World Party of Durham; NC Triangle DSA; Socialist Party of NC; Southern Vision Alliance; and Wake County Black Student Coalition.

Speakers from the various groups said they came together for the event because the historic plight of the Palestinian people is similar to oppression and disenfranchisement elsewhere, including of Black people living in the United States.

Nakba, meaning “the great catastrophe,” refers to Israel’s expulsion of most of the inhabitants of the former Palestine during the conflict of 1946 to 1948. Some protesters held signs saying Nakba is ongoing because most Palestinians have never been allowed to return to the lands their families occupied before the conflict.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East says that when it began work in 1950, it was responding to the needs of about 750,000 Palestinian refugees.

Today, the group says, some 5 million people, most of them descended from the original refugees, are eligible for aid. The group says that nearly a third of those, about 1.5 million people, are living in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Several hundred thousand more Palestinians are said to be living within Israel or in occupied territories.

Dana Alhasan with Muslims for Social Justice told the crowd in Raleigh that the U.S. government must stop supporting Israel. She said tactics used by Israel are comparable to those used by police here, including in North Carolina. She compared the displacement of Black residents from low-income neighborhoods for the construction of high-rent buildings here to Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians from their homes.

“For them to fall, we must unite,” she said.

The U.S. State Department said in March that the relationship between the United States and Israel “has never been stronger.” This year, the department says, the United States will provide an additional $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome mobile air defense system.

The U.S. government also maintains that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely in freedom, prosperity and democracy. The United States provides humanitarian support for Palestinians and says that this year it will send $75 million in aid for Palestinians, plus $45 million for security.

Two-state solution possible?

Pro-Palestinian protesters march through downtown Raleigh Sunday to mark the anniversary of Nakba, when Israel evicted Palestinians from their land. Martha Quillin/The News & Observer

The group gathered on the north side of Moore Square to hear speeches, then marched a mile together chanting, “End the aggression, stop the crimes, Israel out of Palestine.”

They also chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan associated with the Palestinian cause.

The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish group, says the slogan can be interpreted as threatening to Israelis.

“While some who utilize this slogan may interpret it as a general plea for Palestinian rights and equality,” the group says on its website, “many understand it in its plain text reading as a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, territory that includes the State of Israel, implying the dismantling of the Jewish state. Indeed, this rallying cry has long been used by the anti-Israel terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the PFLP, which seek Israel’s destruction through violent means.”

“Usage of this phrase, regardless of intent, can have the effect of making members of the Jewish and pro-Israel community feel beleaguered and ostracized.”

Those attending Sunday’s event included some who believe all lands once occupied by Palestinians should be returned as well as some who believe a two-state solution is possible.

Zuhair Inaya, born in a Palestinian refugee camp in 1955, brought 16 members of his family to a pro-Palestinian rally Sunday in Raleigh. Inaya said he believes Muslims, Jews and Christians can coexist. Martha Quillin/The News & Observer

Zuhair Inaya of Raleigh brought 16 members of his family to the event aboard a small bus he has outfitted as a rolling Palestinian history lesson, with photos and interpretive materials mounted above the seats.

Inaya said he was born in 1955 in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank, where his father fled when forced out of the family’s home in what is now Israel. Inaya wears a heavy iron key around his neck that his father once wore as a symbol of the home, which was long ago torn down. Inaya said he still has family in the Tulkarm camp.

Inaya said he believes Muslims, Jews and Christians can coexist and find a way to share the land. On his phone, he has photos of a six-month visit to the West Bank during which he said he visited 50 schools and talked to children and teachers.

“I told them we can all live together,” he said.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

