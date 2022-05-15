ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

1 killed, multiple others wounded in shooting at SoCal church; 1 person detained, authorities say

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

One person is killed and four others wounded after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California Sunday afternoon.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the suspected shooter was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.

The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.

In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.

Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.

The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Spinario
3d ago

if that can happen in Laguna Woods, it could happen anywhere. Laguna Woods is one of the safest places around.

