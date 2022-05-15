Tracking showers and storms tonight

Gallery Forty-Two is proud to announce the 1st Annual Art of Speed Juried Art Exhibition featuring nine of the area’s best visual artists. The Art of Speed is a visual journey encompassing the spirit of speed & auto racing during the month of May in Indianapolis, Indiana! This exhibit features photography, paintings, drawings, multi-media, and sculptures. Juried artists include Alex Wakefield, Kevin James Wilson, Salma Taman, Darrell Staggs, Will Woodrow, Kenneth Rabbers, Sharon Jiskra Brooks, Grant Brownlow, and Kelly Bremer.
