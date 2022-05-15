Pete Buttigieg: Biden Administration Focused On Ending Baby Formula Shortage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the Biden Administration is focused on ending the baby formula shortage.

Buttigieg spoke about it Sunday morning on “Face the Nation.”

“Look, the administration acted from day one after the recall. Taking steps like creating more flexibility for the WIC program to help rebalance the availability of formula in the States. There are more actions that are underway, including looking at imports. But fundamentally, we are here because a company was not able to guarantee that its plant was safe. And that plant has shut down,” he said.

Across the country, more than 43% of all baby formula products are out of stock.

The formula shortage began unfolding months ago prompted by ongoing supply chain problems.

It worsened in February when Abbott Nutrition recalled three types of infant formula after four babies developed bacterial infections. Two of those infants died.

The company shut down its largest plant in Michigan.