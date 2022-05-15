ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pete Buttigieg: Biden Administration Focused On Ending Baby Formula Shortage

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRKQT_0ff53QfZ00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the Biden Administration is focused on ending the baby formula shortage.

Buttigieg spoke about it Sunday morning on “Face the Nation.”

“Look, the administration acted from day one after the recall. Taking steps like creating more flexibility for the WIC program to help rebalance the availability of formula in the States. There are more actions that are underway, including looking at imports. But fundamentally, we are here because a company was not able to guarantee that its plant was safe. And that plant has shut down,” he said.

Across the country, more than 43% of all baby formula products are out of stock.

The formula shortage began unfolding months ago prompted by ongoing supply chain problems.

It worsened in February when Abbott Nutrition recalled three types of infant formula after four babies developed bacterial infections. Two of those infants died.

The company shut down its largest plant in Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Miami

Potential Summer Surge Has Health Experts Urging Vulnerable People To Get 2nd COVID Booster

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carolyn Falana is triple vaccinated. But after dealing with COVID for two years, she’s not sure she wants a second booster – a fourth shot. “I might. It’s 50/50,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to be working that well or they know that much about it.” The virus is still spreading, according to the World Health Organization. With each mutation it becomes more transmissible. Recently, the FDA authorized the fourth vaccination or second booster for people 50 and older and for those with a weakened immune system. The fourth dose is to be given at least four months after the...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Special Legislative Session Expected To Tackle Troubled Florida Insurance Industry

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Al Herrero takes pride in his Hollywood home, fixing it up over the last 7 years. Imagine his surprise when the got the call that his insurance was dropping him. “My insurance agent called me to let me know that FedNat was canceling 68,000 policies in the state of Florida and I was one of them effective June 30th,” he said. Al has just a month and a half to find a new policy. “I suspect it’s going to be between $6,000 and $8,000 a year. More than double in the last 7 years,” he figures. Governor Ron DeSantis, talking about...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy