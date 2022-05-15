ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

AC Milan, Inter Milan both win as Scudetto will be decided on final matchday

By Francesco Porzio
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 at the San Siro on Sunday and are now one step away from winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2011. The Rossoneri can claim the title next weekend if they manage to secure at least a draw away against Sassuolo after Inter Milan won...

www.cbssports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Scudetto#Cbs Sports#Sassuolo#Serie A#Cbs Sports Golazo#Portuguese
