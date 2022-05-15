AC Milan, Inter Milan both win as Scudetto will be decided on final matchday

When it comes to the Scudetto and relegation races in Serie A, everything will be decided in the last 90 minutes this weekend. But there has now been some clarity in terms of Europa League spots for next season. After the draw against Juventus, Maurizio Sarri's Lazio clinched Europa League qualification and will only need a draw in the last home match against Hellas Verona to finish fifth. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's last minute equalizer completely changed the outlook of the Europa race after a disappointing weekend for all the contenders. Atalanta lost at the San Siro against AC Milan while AS Roma drew against already relegated Venezia. On Monday, Fiorentina had the opportunity to win to cement a top-six spot but lost surprisingly 4-1 against Sampdoria away. Now all will be decided with the final games of the season.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO