LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man accused of murder apparently called the police himself after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old woman in January. KLTV was granted access to an arrest affidavit on Tuesday. It states that Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview, called 911 at 2:52 p.m. on January 16, identifying himself by name and stating that he and his girlfriend, Cyan Winn, had gotten into an altercation and that he now required an ambulance and police.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO