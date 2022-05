The Tigers Unified Track team earned their second Runner-Up finish in a week with their performance at the County meet at Carmel on May 11th. The Tigers finished a mere 4 points behind Champion Carmel HS. The Tigers performed very well and had numerous all-time and personal records set, led by the Girls 4×100 relay team of Kristyn Santiago, Mira Warnick, Aubrey Ellinger and Emerson Chapple with a blistering school-record time of 55.56, shattering the old mark by 5 seconds. Others that scored for the Tigers were:

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO