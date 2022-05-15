ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Person dies on Red Line tracks at Park Street

universalhub.com
 4 days ago

Firefighters and EMS responded to Park Street station around 10:15 p.m. due to a...

www.universalhub.com

universalhub.com

Lawrence man identified as Chinatown rape suspect

Boston Police have charged a Lawrence man for a rape early Saturday on Harrison Avenue - now they have to find him. Police say a Boston Municipal Court judge has issued warrants charging Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, with rape, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery. Police say that...
LAWRENCE, MA
universalhub.com

City Council to consider hiring civilian flaggers for road work

City Councilor Kendra Lara (Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Mission Hill) today proposed creation of a city office to hire hundreds of Boston residents to provide traffic flagging at the growing number of construction projects she says Boston Police simply can't cover. The city currently requires construction projects with road impacts...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City Council to fight any state effort to take over Boston schools

The City Council voted overwhelmingly today to fight to keep local control of BPS in the face of possible state receivership, saying a new mayor and a new superintendent deserve a chance to finally bring the sort of change BPS needs and that the last thing Boston - where voters strongly supported an elected school committee in the fall election - needs is an outside commissar screwing things up even more.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

East Boston soup kitchen ran out of food

The East Boston Community Soup Kitchen, which served free meals every Tuesday, reports it had to turn away people who were already in line:. We ran out of food and we left many people in the line without any food. Usually we have food for the two lines we get. But today there were many more in line. It is unfortunate that the need is getting worse even though the COVID crisis is basically under control and most people have been able to return to work; but the high cost of food, bills and housing is overwhelming for so many families, so they come to stand in line for a bag of groceries to make ends meet. We, EBCSK, are a small organization and we are doing our very best to accommodate and help as many families as we possibly can. We are very sorry we couldn't do more.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Brookline teachers strike, picket Town Hall

Teachers disregarded state law and that court order and walked off the job today. Turlach MacDonagh shows us some of the picketing action at Town Hall, including these possible music teachers jamming to encourage their fellow teachers. The state labor-relations board today asked a Norfolk Superior Court judge to levy...
BROOKLINE, MA
universalhub.com

As a news outlet, Gannett sucks

As of a couple minutes ago, the top story on the home page of what used to be the Brookline Tab is a look at senior living complexes for "55-plus downsizers," rather than the fact that teachers in the town are on strike and schools are shut. There is a generic item about fun events - this past weekend - and a probing story about whether towns such as Salem, NH are Boston suburbs.
BROOKLINE, MA
universalhub.com

Gotta dash, the trolley's here!

Is my guess, based on the architecture and the destination signs. Could also be in Lower Roxbury behind Northeastern University. This was one of the routes served by the now-unused outer platforms at Boylston station.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Back to school in Brookline: Town, teachers reach deal

Negotiators for the town and the Brookline Educators Union reached a contract deal at 4:20 this morning, and school will be open first thing. State Rep. Tommy Vitolo reports the deal runs through 2026 and "with improvements in pay and working conditions."
BROOKLINE, MA

