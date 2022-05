Editor’s note: A version of this article will appear as the cover story of this year’s Skaguay Alaskan, available mid-May. James Bernard (Ben) Moore first saw his future wife at a potlatch near Haines in March of 1890, in the Native village of Yen-da-Stucka. His recollection of their meeting, found in his diary accounts: “Skagway In Days Primeval,” reads like a romance novel, with details modern day readers will find problematic.

5 DAYS AGO