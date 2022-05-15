ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

St. Anselm School's Annual Festival of Fun

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Anselm School's annual Festival of Fun takes place on Saturday, May 21, from...

Teddy Bear Pique-Nique and Open House at Le Petit Jardin

Dress in your "frenchiest" spring picnic attire and bring along your favorite teddy or plushy pal for this FREE Family Event! Enjoy complimentary picnic fare on our grassy play yard, crafts & activities for young children, and find out about our special French Immersion Preschool right here at the Sonoma Plaza!
SONOMA, CA
The Richmond Standard

Monthly food truck event coming to Hercules

A new monthly food truck event is coming to the Hercules Bayfront starting this Friday. A rotating assortment of up to six food trucks, including a dessert truck and a beer & wine truck, will park directly in front of The Grand at Bayfront, 2200 John Muir Parkway, on the third Friday of each month, May through September, according to the city, which recently approved a temporary use permit for the event.
HERCULES, CA
kuic.com

Vacaville Fiesta Days Is Back, May 26th Thru May 30th!

After 2 years of COVID-based restrictions, Fiesta Days in Vacaville is returning – May 26 – 30, 2022! Carnival, Music, Food vendors, and SO MUCH MORE! Come enjoy the rides, bands, dancers, corn dogs and funnel cakes! Catch up with old friends, and make some new ones! We are always “Committed to our Community”! See all the details at http://www.vacavillefiestadays.org.
VACAVILLE, CA
northbaybiz.com

Tropical Fairadise Comes to the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise”, August 4-14 ( Closed August 8). The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the Fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kuic.com

Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
VALLEJO, CA
kfox.com

Win Tickets: Goodguys 27th Summer Get-Together

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022 & Sunday, June 5, 2022. WHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, California. 98.5 KFOX has your chance to experience Goodguys 27th Summer Get Together! . Celebrate a supercharged weekend of hot roddin’ fun at America’s Favorite Car Show! It’s the Goodguys 27th Summer Get-Together.
PLEASANTON, CA
7x7.com

Ride through the mighty redwoods on Skunk Train's sweet new railbikes

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and take a step back in time to ride through ancient redwoods on the historic Skunk Train and railbikes. Since 1885, the Skunk Train has been entertaining and inspiring passengers along the renowned Redwood Route, and the views today are virtually unchanged from those of over a century ago. The redwoods along the tracks tower overhead as you make your way over trestle bridges, along gently wending tributaries, and deep into primeval canyons. These trees can grow to heights of more than 350 feet and can live to be 2,000 years old. Many original groves were left untouched when the line was first built, and today they offer some incredible opportunities to view these silent giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Brunch Places Worth Trying

Address: 1711 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040. I thought the place only had cheese sandwiches. I was wrong. I like dishes in which there is meat, but they have to be cooked well. This is probably one of the best burgers I've had. The burger is 1/3 pound Angus and Waygu beef. The buns are toasty. The chopped jalapeo was not too spicy.
PALO ALTO, CA
theoakleafnews.com

15 pinball machines in Santa Rosa to check out

Santa Rosa has over a dozen pinball machines across several local hangouts, so I ventured around town to rate them. Here’s my ranking of the 15 currently operating pinball machines in town. #15: “Red & Ted’s Road Show” (1994) Wash Plus Laundromat, 3401 Cleveland Ave. |...
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinmommies.com

Peaceful Warrior Woman: Protector of Your Body and Boundaries

Marin Mommies presents a sponsored article from Dr. Larry Berkelhammer, whose unique women's self-defense class is now enrolling at College of Marin. Peaceful Warrior Woman is loosely based on wing chun, the only martial art created by women for women. Learn to enforce clear emotional and physical boundaries and train in pragmatic women’s self-defense techniques.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA

