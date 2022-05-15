NNU baseball falls to Western Oregon in GNAC Championship

By René Ferrán A classification-by-classification look at this weekend's OSAA boys track and field state championships Caleb Lakeman (Tualatin) photo by Taylor Balkom Where: Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene When: Thursday — 3A/2A/1A Field Events, 10 a.m.; 3A/2A/1A ...
The Oregon Ducks are one of the most unpredictable teams in all of college football this season. There are so many questions surrounding the team, and the answers to those questions will determine whether the Ducks are a darkhorse playoff contender or a Sun Bowl participant? I pulled Mr. FishDuck from the Vegas Odds College Football site, and he agreed about what an enigma the Ducks are going into the 2022 season.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - From Shadow Hills to Southern Hills, Eugene native Colin Inglis will be competing in this week's PGA Championship alongside Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and some of the best golfers in the world. Inglis spends his days as a club pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in...
Flavio Gonzalez, a left guard at Butler Community College who committed to transfer to Kansas on April 30, instead intends to play at Oregon State. Gonzalez, who is from Tucson, Arizona, wrote on social media on Monday night that he had always dreamt of playing in the Pac-12 and was thus decommitting from Kansas.
As we hit the one-year mark in the hiring of new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff, I couldn’t help but correlate it to the Ducks’ hiring of new head coach Dan Lanning. While there is still a long way to go in determining the overall success of these hires, there is certainly one thing that both have inspired for Oregon fans…
(Florence, Oregon) – At one point in time, long, long ago, the area between Yachats and Florence was one big mass of molten lava. Actually, at various points in time this was so. A sizable volcano dominated the future central Oregon coast for miles in either direction. If you look at the new lava flows going on in Hawaii right now you get an idea, but it was much bigger than that. From the northern edges of Yachats down to those soaring cliffs just north of Florence was one big inferno; or it was that black, super hot stuff you see now in Hawaii, what lava looks like just after it cools down a bit.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
Food and drink aside, nothing elevates a dining experience quite like a fantastic view. Whether surrounded by sleek high rises in the middle of a city or looking out across a peaceful river or forest, a lovely vista adds to the atmosphere and takes the meal to the next level. And thanks to its blend of urban and natural environments, Portland has plenty of restaurants that include a good view as part of the meal. From seafood spots perched above the Columbia to rooftop bars in the heart of downtown, these restaurants make sure what hits the table can hold its own against the jaw-dropping scenery. For more picturesque dining and drinking, peruse our rooftop patio map.
Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Columbia River will establish a temporary safety zone east of the Interstate 5 bridge, to ensure safety of life and property during a boat exhibition event on the Columbia River Friday May 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in Oregon shared some sobering news during a virtual press conference Wednesday, the week after Multnomah County began advising indoor masking again due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. "There's more COVID in the community, and the chances of you being exposed are...
More than 66,000 Oregonians returned ballots to county elections offices Friday, lifting turnout within about 1 percentage point of where it stood at the same time four years ago. It reached 17% by the close of business Friday, compared to 18% at the same point in the election cycle in...
