Boise State softball picks up 40th win of 2022

The most prolific professional athlete ever to come out of the state of Idaho passes away at the age of 74. There was no brighter beacon from the Gem State in pro sports than Harmon Killebrew — on so many levels. He grew up in Payette, starring in multiple sports. In fact, Killebrew could have been a quarterback at Oregon, but he declined the Ducks’ football scholarship offer. Baseball was his first love. With help from Idaho Sen. Herman Welker, Killebrew broke into the majors as a 17-year-old in 1954 with the Washington Senators.

PAYETTE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO