Boise, ID

Boise State softball picks up 40th win of 2022

KTVB
 4 days ago

The Broncos (40-10, 19-5) defeated Colorado State...

www.ktvb.com

bronconationnews.com

No. 20 on the BNN most important players list for Boise State football in 2022: Running back Ashton Jeanty

Bronco Nation News is counting down the 25 most important players to the Boise State football team in 2022. Next up in our series is No. 20, running back Ashton Jeanty:. Boise State badly needs quality depth at running back with both Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Andrew Van Buren departing, and the loss of playmaker Khalil Shakir at wide receiver leaves the Broncos also looking for a do-it-all weapon on offense.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Whiting returns from mission, prepares for Boise State career

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jace Whiting is getting some shots in at his family’s gym. He started feeling his flow and looked solid on his step back threes. “It’s weird being back in the U.S., kind of feeling out of my element right now, but everything is coming back,” Jace explained.
BURLEY, ID
KTVB

This Day in Sports: Celebrating the life of an Idaho icon

The most prolific professional athlete ever to come out of the state of Idaho passes away at the age of 74. There was no brighter beacon from the Gem State in pro sports than Harmon Killebrew — on so many levels. He grew up in Payette, starring in multiple sports. In fact, Killebrew could have been a quarterback at Oregon, but he declined the Ducks’ football scholarship offer. Baseball was his first love. With help from Idaho Sen. Herman Welker, Killebrew broke into the majors as a 17-year-old in 1954 with the Washington Senators.
PAYETTE, ID
KTVB

McGrane wins close GOP race for Idaho Secretary of State

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is a step closer to become Idaho's top election official. After two terms in office, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney retired and did not seek re-election, setting up a three-way Republican primary race between McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza.
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
boisestatepublicradio.org

Here are the key primary election results in Idaho

11:40 p.m. – Early results signal shake-up for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Debbie Critchfield continues to pull ahead of incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction primary, though only about 16% of counties are reporting full results. The current votes in are tallied at 43.3% for...
IDAHO STATE
#Boise State#Colorado State#Broncos
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from the Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada County Clerk wins Republican nomination for Idaho secretary of state

With most precincts reporting, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane won the Republican primary nomination for Idaho secretary of state over Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, on Tuesday.  Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, was in third place as of Tuesday night with about 15% of the total votes cast and 81% of precincts reporting. The Idaho Secretary […] The post Ada County Clerk wins Republican nomination for Idaho secretary of state appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Eye on Boise: House refused, but Idaho communities celebrate SNRA's 50th anniversary

BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Judge dismisses public records lawsuit against Idaho Rep. Giddings

A Fourth District judge in Ada County has dismissed a public records lawsuit against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, ruling she did not act in bad faith and that there was no need to compel disclosure of records. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) The post Judge dismisses public records lawsuit against Idaho Rep. Giddings  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Starlight Mountain Theatre returns for its 23rd Season

BOISE, Idaho — Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!”. Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 23rd season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season runs May 27 through September 4.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE

