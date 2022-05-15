ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

"Its literally our lives at stake," over 300 abortion advocates protest Roe v. Wade draft

By Ryan Matthey
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. — Thousands of people across the nation are pushing back against the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft that indicates it intends to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade decision and subsequently limit access to abortions. Hundreds of those protestors took to the streets...

ktvl.com

