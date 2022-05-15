ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

By Kierstin Lindkvist
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield chapter held its...

ktvl.com

KTVL

Workers on strike in Eugene at first Starbucks in Oregon to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. - Workers at the first Starbucks location in Oregon to unionize are out on strike on Tuesday and plan a rally Wednesday evening. Picketers took to South Willamette Street on Tuesday and again Wednesday. According to a flyer provided by strikers, a similar labor action is taking place...
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

First, last, deposit - and fraud: Eugene Police investigating rental property scams

EUGENE, Ore. - Rent is high enough without a prospective landlord asking for rent and a deposit - only to prove to be a scam. "We have received several reports of citizens who rented apartments or homes, paying a deposit and often first month’s rent, only to find the property they rented was not actually available," Eugene Police said Monday. "The person who placed the advertisement was not the home’s owner or the property manager of the apartment."
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

'How do pandemics end?' OSU professor examines 1918 flu pandemic for COVID parallels

CORVALLIS, Ore. - A professor at Oregon State University published a paper exploring the parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the flu pandemic a century earlier. In “What Came Next? Reflections on the Aftermath(s) of the 1918-19 Flu Pandemic in the Age of COVID,” published in The Journal of the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, Christopher McKnight Nichols and his co-authors compared COVID-19 policies and attitudes to the 1918 flu pandemic.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVL

Drazan wins Republican primary race for Oregon's governor

Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan won the GOP gubernatorial primary, maintaining a lead over former Oregon Republican Party Chair Bob Tiernan as more ballots were counted Wednesday. Drazan said Tiernan called her Wednesday afternoon and conceded, which was confirmed by his campaign. The Associated Press called the race...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

