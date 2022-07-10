ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feel Like a Princess This Summer With Designer Maxi Dresses Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
We’ve got the sunglasses , we’ve got the shoes , and we, of course, already have the impeccable fashion sense. But what many of us don’t have is an updated Summertime wardrobe.  The sun has been giving us both that luminous glow and a nasty sunburn at one point (it’s fine, it’s not summer without at least one sunburn!) To celebrate the warm weather and soak up as much sun as possible, we need to update our sundress collection and Nordstrom is helping us get the cutest, flowing maxi dresses on sale for the upcoming season.

Who can resist a beautiful, flowing sundress? They’re comfy, easy to put on and off and make you feel like a princess in a storybook tale. You either have one go-to or want a closet full of them — there’s no in-between. For those looking to update their closet, Nordstrom is having another sale on some lightweight, beloved sundresses .

Check out these regal summer dresses at Nordstrom below.

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Peasantries Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress — $71.40, originally $119.00

You can never go wrong with a simple, white dress and this one is a must-have. Perfect for dressing up or down, this piece will surely become a staple.

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Peasantries Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress

$71.40, originally $119.00


Madewell Plus Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress — $76.80, originally $128.00

Feel like a princess in this flowing, cotton-hemp dress. With gorgeous muted stripes and lightweight fabric, celebrate the warmer months in style.

Madewell Plus Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress

$76.80, originally $128.00


Floret Studios Ruffle Maxi Dress — $78.00, originally $130.00

If you’re in love with anything cottagecore, get ready for this beautiful picnic-ready dress. This dreamy maxi dress is perfect for literally any occasion or setting you have planned in the coming warmer months.

Floret Studios Ruffle Maxi Dress

$78.00, originally $130.00


Tahari Asl Leaf Print Stretch Charmeuse Maxi Dress — $95.40, originally $159.00

Both elegant and unique, this Kate Middleton-esque gown is a look that’ll be amazing in any setting. Keep it unique and keep it stylish! Is anyone else reminded of Kate’s Belize dress?

Tahari Asl Leaf Print Stretch Charmeuse Maxi Dress

$95.40, originally $159.00


In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty :

