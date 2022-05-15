ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD officer to run for mayor of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

A Chicago police officer will announce he's running for mayor of Chicago Sunday.

Frederick Collins is expected to officially declare his candidacy at a campaign event at 12:30 p.m. at Performing Christ Ministries.

"Today, I ask that you help me Institute new reforms and bring about the revival and renewal of our great American city while there is still time," Collins said in a statement. "As Mayor, I will immediately place into action a citywide plan to stop the blatant deadly crime sprees and carjackings that have plagued our city, our communities, and businesses too. Thus, causing the citizens of our great city to also feel unsafe and fearful within their own neighborhoods."

He's been with CPD for nearly 30 years, a news release said.

Collins wants to fight for safe neighborhoods and better schools, according to the release. His plan for improving schools includes an elected school board, and he is proposing a 15-year property tax freeze amid the COVID pandemic.

Democratic State Rep. Kam Buckner jumped into the Chicago mayor's race Thursday.

Buckner said safety is a top concern for him and the entire city. His plan would include investing more in prevention programs.

"We've got to treat this pandemic of violence the same way we treated the pandemic of COVID," Buckner said. "It means to do whatever is necessary to get it eradicated."

Buckner said he is lining up financial support and working on getting the backing of the business community, which has reportedly been looking for a replacement for Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The mayor said she will be making her reelection announcement soon.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced that he will run for a third time.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez is also running.

Comments / 67

Frank58
3d ago

That's right. repeat what you all did 4 years ago. water down the ballet with so many people that she will win again.

Reply(4)
21
Barbara Manney
3d ago

oh give me a break.all these people running claiming they will do betterwhich they won't.they act like lightfoot is doing the shooting.there are just too many guns out here.it is not only bad in chicago it is all over everywhere.

Reply(14)
21
Darlene WW
3d ago

Typical Chicago election. Split the vote 14 different ways ...lolExactly how Harold Washington was elected.

Reply(3)
7
