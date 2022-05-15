ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Famed Entertainer Ann-Margret Gets Honorary Degree From UNLV

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV.. She told the graduates at Saturday's commencement ceremony inside a packed Thomas & Mack Center of her collegiate...

Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (May 19-25 edition)

MISC: CLOWN BAR 2 The crime underworld isn’t just seedy, it’s a joke. Majestic Repertory Theater presents Clown Bar 2, an immersive comedy noir brought to life by returning playwright Adam Szymkowicz and artistic director Troy Heard. You don’t need to have seen the first Clown Bar to enjoy this sequel, but those familiar with the original play’s funny games will remember Happy, the clown, who originally set out to find his brother’s killer. Clown Bar 2 picks up after that, only now, Happy’s gone missing. One can only hope he hasn’t been fast-tracked to that great big clown car in the sky, but there’s only one way to find out. Two undercover gumshoes must infiltrate the mobster bar and expose the truth about these jokers. With Happy nowhere in sight, these cops have some big clown shoes to fill. Through 5/29, Thursday-Sunday, times vary, $35, Majestic Repertory, majesticrepertory.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Unique Las Vegas Strip Venue Nears Completion

Las Vegas has just about every sort of structure imaginable. The famed Las Vegas Strip literally hosts a casino that looks like an Egyptian pyramid (MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor) as well as replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower (at MGM's New York, New York and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report Paris Las Vegas respectively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Where to Drink Like a Local in Downtown Las Vegas

Sure, you probably know Fremont Street, but what do you know about Downtown Las Vegas, better known as DTLV? And what do you know about doing DTLV like a local? From the Arts District to East Fremont, Downtown Las Vegas has seen so much growth in recent years, and local Las Vegans have found so many new places to love (the joke for many being that Las Vegas is starting to feel like “a real city”). If you want to get to know the real Las Vegas, crust and all, these are the best places to drink like a local in DTLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themusicuniverse.com

Jonas Family announces Las Vegas restaurant opening

Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas last in baby formula supply, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New data out this morning suggests the ongoing baby formula shortage is hitting families hard here in the Las Vegas Valley. According to retail tracking firm Datasembly, Las Vegas has the worst shortage in the country, with more than half of formulas out of stock. The report, first published by Bloomberg, details all the top metro areas with the worst shortages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Looking back at Las Vegas’ first Lovers & Friends festival

Day one of the hotly anticipated Lovers & Friends festival should’ve ended on a high note. But for many festivalgoers, a wave of panic cut the night short. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a stampede of people raced toward the exits, fleeing from an unknown threat. Police officers arrived soon after, as rumors of shots being fired inside the Las Vegas Festival Grounds swirled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fixing Nevada's chronic doctor shortage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our city and state have a problem: we need doctors and a lot of them. We need people like Doctor Andrew Manfra. He's a 2nd year medical resident at UMC, his next stop after graduating from med school in Florida. “Residency's important for you to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Redefining the Buffet Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has announced an expansion daily operations. Becoming one of the first buffets on the strip to fully open! To tell us more is executive Chef Jason Duarte!
LAS VEGAS, NV

