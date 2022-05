To no one’s surprise, Fort Mill welcomed the Byrnes Rebels in round two of the 5A Upper State Championship bracket Monday night at The Hive – again. The Rebels have ended Fort Mill’s season in four of the last five years. Only the coronavirus cancelation of the season broke the streak. To make matters worse, the last two games were one run losses. The Yellow Jackets flipped the script and defeated the Rebels 8-7 Monday night in a heart stopping, nail biting, back and forth affair with neither team giving up or giving an inch.

