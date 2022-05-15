3-Month-Old Killed, 5 Others Injured In Turnpike Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An infant has been killed following an early Sunday morning crash on the highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota sedan collided into the rear of a Ford sedan on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive at 3:15 a.m.

FHP said the Ford’s driver and three passengers, which included a 3-month-old and 1-year-old, were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. The newborn later died at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to Jackson South with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

A Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser was then struck by another vehicle as the officer was shutting down the entrance ramp to the Turnpike.