Google is known for keeping things simple with its apps, and it's exactly what makes them so darn usable — take Google Chrome for example, which is the world's most popular browser despite obviously not being too big on features. But while it's clear that this formula works well often enough, it's problematic at other times. In the case of Google Keep, something as basic as text formatting has been lacking despite the app being out for almost a decade — and even with nearly every other competitor offering the same. But as a new report now shows, that's set to change really soon.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO