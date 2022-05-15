ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Dentist reveals the shocking list of foods to avoid if you want a healthy smile - and the VERY unlikely drink staining your teeth just as much as red wine

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Some of your favourite foods could be ruining your smile, and it's not just red wine and coffee you have to watch out for, according to leading cosmetic dentist.

Dr Lawrence Neville, dentist and owner of Spa Dental in Sydney's CBD, told FEMAIL green tea, white wine and even fruit can ruin your smile.

The dentist explains while teeth appear smooth on the surface the enamel is actually covered with microscopic depressions which is why they become stained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvRY8_0fet3SPx00
Dr Lawrence Neville, dentist and owner of Spa Dental in Sydney's CBD, told FEMAIL green tea, white wine and even fruit can ruin your smile

'This uneven surface has a tendency to catch and hold on to stain-producing foods and beverages that come into the mouth,' he said.

'Certain foods and beverages that are high in acid can also damage the enamel enlarging the depressions for the stains to penetrate more deeply.'

Drinks can be particularly harmful with green tea one of the worst when it comes to dimming your smile.

'Tannins are one of the substances that are notorious for staining the tooth’s enamel, especially when consumed several times a day,' he said.

'According to studies the colour of your tea will also determine the colour of the staining. Surprisingly green tea has the highest levels of tannins and excessive consumption can cause grey staining.

'Whereas black tea has the least staining impact and will produce a more yellow hue.'

Fruit juice is highly acidic which means it is very damaging if consumed regularly and will lead to your teeth becoming stained.

'Fruit juice doesn’t stain the enamel rather it weakens the enamel and increases the likelihood of staining from other substances,' he explained.

'Resist the urge to brush immediately after drinking fruit juice; this will exacerbate the damage to the enamel tubules that are already weakened by the acid contained in the juice.'

And your choice of beverage is just as important to consider in the evening, he explained, with both red and white wine ultimately damaging for your pearly whites.

'If you are enjoying an alcoholic drink my advice is to avoid darker liquids,' he said.

This should be done for 'as long as you can' following whitening treatments, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFTwz_0fet3SPx00
'If you think about ingredients that stain your hands or clothes when you are cooking, these foods will also stain the tooth’s enamel,' he said

'Swap out red wines and dark acidic mixers like coke, for a glass of white wine or even a vodka soda.'

'Having said that, high acid drinks, such as white wine and prosecco, can weaken and damage the enamel, creating pockets in the enamel that allow other liquids to seep further into the tooth tissue.'

Cooking sauces can also cause heavy staining, especially those containing tumeric, beetroot and tomato.

'If you think about ingredients that stain your hands or clothes when you are cooking, these foods will also stain the tooth’s enamel,' he said.

Bright fruits can also stain teeth, and while the dentist recognises they are great for your overall health, they should be consumed with caution.

'Berries, such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries, are also high in pigmentation and contribute to enamel staining,' he said.

The dentist also listed foods which can help improve your smile with strawberries, despite their dark colour, appearing high on the list.

'They’re packed with an enzyme known as malic acid, which naturally makes teeth whiter,' he explained.

Foods which require a lot of chewing, like cauliflower, apples and carrots are also good, he explained, because they promote saliva which is a great natural cleaner.

Cheese and celery also made the list of top foods to eat, with the doctor acknowledging the benefits of both for tooth and gum health.

Dr Lawrence said regular professional cleans can limit the risk of long-term staining.

'If you can’t resist regularly consuming these foods and drinks, make sure you drink water afterwards, and in the case of high-tannin drinks try and brush your teeth,' he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Care worker who waits for supermarkets to throw away food reveals she's eaten for FREE for a month by raiding the bins for edible produce - including lamb chops, fruit and veg, bread and chocolates

A woman who was 'sickened' by the hundreds of pounds worth of fresh produce being wasted by supermarkets has claimed she has been able to spend an entire month eating for free by 'waiting around their bins'. 'Freegan' Jill Bennett, 62, from Northampton, East Midlands, claims she has been eating...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Banana Flavoring Never Tastes Like Real Bananas

Have you ever eaten a piece of banana-flavored taffy? Have you ever gone to one of those 25-cent candy machines and gotten a handful of Runts, those tiny fruit-shaped pieces of candy that taste like apple, orange, grape, and, of course, banana? If you have, there's a safe bet that you can say that, whatever it was, those candies sure didn't taste like banana.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Red Wine#Fruit#Alcoholic Drink#Drink Water#Spa Dental#Femail
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
WKRC

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this frozen dessert

UNDATED (WKRC) - A popular vegan ice cream brand is recalling a particular flavor due to potentially hazardous ingredients. Van Leeuwen announced the recall on Tuesday after receiving a customer complaint. It includes 2,185 frozen 14 oz. pints of Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream. Some of the pints...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

TOWIE star Charlie King reveals his botched nose job plunged him into 'depths of despair' as he opens up about battle with body dysmorphia to MPs probing pressures of social media

Ex-The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Charlie King has revealed how a botched nose job plunged him into the 'depths of despair'. The 36-year-old, who starred in the ITV reality TV show until 2013, opened up to MPs today about his battle with body dysmorphia. Mr King told how...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
Daily Mail

Woman whose best friend posed as a man she fancied online to scam her out of £117,000 reveals she's battled suicidal thoughts and is too anxious to work or use public transport

A woman who was scammed out of £117,000 by her best friend divided the opinion of ITV's This Morning viewers after revealing the incident has left her anxious and unable to trust anyone enough to go out in public. Susan Hughes told presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy