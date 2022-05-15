ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Hayes
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZjsJ_0fet1if700

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019.

Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022.

Even when investigators showed her the video of herself, Brown was documented as saying, “That’s not what happened.” Brown tried to explain the injury to the 3-year-old child’s head and the required surgical staples by writing a note to the parents saying, “She fall.”

Ariel Robinson found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Brown then went into hiding after she was charged with felony child abuse. North County Cooperative Police officers later caught her.

Years later, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse. She must serve a minimum of five years behind bars under Missouri’s child abuse statute.

St. Louis County Prosecutor spokesman Chris King was in the courtroom.

“We saw in court today, this defendant struggled a little bit to say, ‘Yes, I did this horrible thing,'” he said. “Guilty pleas are made possible by good detective work and good prosecutor work. We were going to trial on Monday. If we didn’t have a case, we wouldn’t have a guilty plea. By admitting guilt, that’s an important step along the way to turning her life around.”

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

Brown was allowed to leave court Friday and will turn herself into authorities June 20. She had no comment for FOX 2.

Brown’s assault happened at a north St. Louis County center that, at the time, was called Brighter Day Care and Preschool. Missouri regulators revoked the center’s license after the assault.

Today, the location is open under a different name . The center’s attorney told FOX 2 that the new center is “a separate and distinct entity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) – South Carolina’s Republican governor has quietly signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges. Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature Monday means South Carolina joins about a dozen other states that have passed similar laws requiring transgender students to […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Daycare#Murder#Missouri#St
WJBF

Augusta ranks top Metro Area to live in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta was ranked the top place to live in Georgia out of 150 metro areas in the United States, according to U.S. & World News. Out of 150 best places to live in the Country, Augusta ranked #76 and ranked #79 in best places to retire. Augusta is best known for […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

How to get rent, mortgage and utilities assistance

With everything from food to gas on the rise, it has become harder for a lot of people to pay their bills. Many don't realize financial aid programs that began during the pandemic are still going strong. They offer help with everything from rent to mortgage payments, utilities, even property taxes.
CLINTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy