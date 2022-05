FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It is graduation weekend at the University of Arkansas. However, things look a bit different this year, or at least different than the past two years. As the COVID-19 pandemic worked its way around the globe, many education institutions shifted to virtual learning and even virtual graduation. Since 2019, this is the first year the University of Arkansas has held an in-person graduation welcoming family and friends to come and join their graduates.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO