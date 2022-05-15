ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Southbound lanes now open on Eastex Fwy after heavy truck crash, TxDOT says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

All southbound mainlanes are now open on I-69 Eastex at Townsen Blvd. after a heavy truck crash in north Harris County.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club !

KHOU

Southwest Freeway reopens near Bissonnet after 2-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — The I-69/Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet has reopened after a 2-vehicle crash caused at least one person to be ejected from their vehicle. The crash cleared at about 3:50 p.m. Houston police said two people, including the person who was ejected, were taken to the hospital for injuries....
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SH 99 TO OPEN-MANY HOPE TRAFFIC ON FM 2090 WILL EASE

The Grand Parkway/99 corridor from Hwy. 59 in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown opens on Thursday, May 19. Motorists can drive for free on the Grand Parkway until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21. These newest segments from New Caney to Baytown represent 52.8 miles of the 184-mile loop.
NEW CANEY, TX
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRUCK HITS 18-WHEELER AND ENDS UP ON RAILROAD TRACKS

Just before 6 pm on Sunday, a Toyota Tundra pickup was westbound on SH 105 just east of FM 1486 when for unknown reasons the driver crossed the center line. An 18-wheeler Haliburton sand truck heading east on SH 105 going back to Conroe to reload. The 18-wheeler driver attempted to take evasive action but the pickup hit his rear trailer axle damaging it. The Toyota then continued across the eastbound ditch, hit a utility pole dropped the wires to the ground, and came to rest on the railroad tracks damaging one of the tracks. The wire hitting the ground sparked a fire which was extinguished by Montgomery Fire Department. Neither driver was injured. SH 105 was down to a single lane for over 2-hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.
CONROE, TX
#Txdot#Traffic Accident#Https T Co 1lvedvcb6n#Txdot Hou#Txdothouston
cw39.com

One dead in fatal shooting on Richmond Avenue

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are investigating a shooting, killing one man, in southwest Houston. Police said multiple were seen fighting at a middle eastern restaurant after the shooting. Police added that a man was shot and killed after allegedly getting into a new Chevrolet Corvette that did not belong to him.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Man dies on Lake Conroe after medical emergency

The Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported an elderly male victim had…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1486 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MAJOR CRASH

8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

