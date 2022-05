This week on "The Juke Joint" broadcast, Robert Barclay has Ed Hickok and Ken Nielson from the Alpena Blues Coalition joining him for a preview of the 18th annual Alpena Blues Festival (coming up on Saturday, June 11th). He plays music by Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames, Motor City Josh & the Big 3, Kathleen and the Bridge Street Band, the Paul Nelson Band (former bandleader for Johnny Winter) and local favorites, Chris Crown Band.

ALPENA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO