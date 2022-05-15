Nevius: Warriors’ series victory over Memphis never in doubt ― right?

Raise your hand if you were absolutely sure the Warriors were going to beat the Grizzlies in Game 6 of their playoff series.

Oh, please.

Put them down.

You had no idea.

And neither did anyone else.

After a humiliating 39-point loss in Game 5, the vexing, perplexing Warriors looked like they were in trouble.

And sure enough, Saturday night they threw the ball all over Mission Bay. They had 17 turnovers and some of the passes were so far off the mark you wondered if they were seeing things.

Memphis fan villain Dillon Brooks, who had been struggling, broke out in a big way, scoring 30 points, including 7-of-15 threes. And guard Desmond Bane shot 57% from the floor, totaling 25 points.

And the Warriors still won, 110-96.

Thus ends the swaggering saga of the Grizzlies, who came into the series looking to make a statement.

Instead, they are now walking in Memphis (song title alert), asking the saddest question in professional sports — wha’ happened?

Well, for starters, the Warrior had (and yes, we checked this number) 70 rebounds. Twenty-five of them were reloads on their own missed shots.

The bigger, burlier Grizzlies finished with 40 rebounds and just 10 on the offensive end. How is that possible?

Well, you could start with workhorse-not-a-show-horse Kevon Looney, who had (and again, we double-checked this) 22 rebounds. His big-guy counterpart on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams, had 10.

Looney had more than that (11) in the first quarter. Not that he was counting.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” he said. “I didn’t know until Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) brought it up. He was like, ‘You got 11 rebounds already?’”

Interim coach Mike Brown, now 13-1 in playoff games as the head coach of the Warriors, was so impressed with Looney that he broke out a moly.

“Holy moly,” he said. “Twenty-two boards? When was the last time someone had 22 boards?”

Brown also admitted that at least part of the reason he started Looney was that Draymond Green and Steph Curry came to the coaching staff “and they looked us in the eye” and said he had to play big minutes.

Not that there weren’t moments when Brown wondered if it was a good idea. Looney ended up playing all but five minutes. He admitted he got tired, and Brown could tell.

“I think I ran him 17 straight minutes and after the first five he looked like he was dying,” Brown said. “And then the next two he looked like he was worse. Every minute after that I was saying, ‘Loon, hold on. Loon, hold on.’ And he did.”

And then there was Klay Thompson. His improbable story of a severe injury — followed by an even more severe injury, leading to two full years out of the game — is surely soon to be a nine-part, made-for-TV docudrama.

But for now we have this. Again and again he rose up for one of those signature “Noooooo ... I mean, great shot” moments. He had 30 points, making eight of 11 three-pointers. It was so Klay.

“It’s a different joy,” Curry said. “It’s a different energy when you see him getting off, especially in front of our home crowd. I think Klay’s three, with a minute and a half left, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard it (in the new Chase Center).”

Which is not to make Curry an afterthought, but he continues to make the truly remarkable seem commonplace. He finished with 29 points (including three-point daggers in the final quarter), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. (The Warriors rejected 10 shots in all. Memphis had six.)

Then there was Draymond Green, whom the pointy-headed pundits have labeled a liability because he can’t shoot from outside.

Newsflash: He still can’t. He was 0-3 from three and 6-14 overall. But he had 15 rebounds, eight assists and relentlessly pushed the ball up the floor to attack the Memphis defense before it was set. Also — note to pointy-heads — he contributed 14 points, mostly on drives, and shots at the rim.

Finally, there was the ever-stoic Wiggins. His numbers were certainly there — 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3-5 on three pointers, including a big one in the fourth quarter. And he still never cracked a smile.

“I had a dream last night that he was going to hit some big shots in the fourth,” Curry said. “He made that big three and I yelled at him, like he gave us life. Still didn’t get a reaction out of him.”

There’s still time. Now it is on to the Western Conference Finals against the winner of Sunday’s Dallas-Phoenix game. And, as Green says, there was a time when such a march through the playoffs felt like a foregone conclusion. But after two years of adversity, this feels significant.

“You know, I used to take it for granted,” he said. “But the reality is I have a much deeper appreciation for it. It’s so hard. Feels like each time it gets tougher and tougher and tougher.”

They won’t think of it this way, but in a way this season is already a success. They made the playoffs, put away two very tough teams and whatever happens from here on out is gravy.

Because, make no mistake — this was an absolute, must-win game. Going back to Memphis for Game 7 could have changed everything.

“Did not want to get back on that plane,” Green said.

Instead, they closed it out, which puts a lot of narratives to rest.

No more talk of how this team is too old to win the big ones. No more bickering about dirty plays. No more (thank God) “Whoop that Trick.”

Put your hands down, Memphis. This series is over.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius