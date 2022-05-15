ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nevius: Warriors’ series victory over Memphis never in doubt ― right?

By CW NEVIUS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAk1U_0fepSU2l00

Raise your hand if you were absolutely sure the Warriors were going to beat the Grizzlies in Game 6 of their playoff series.

Oh, please.

Put them down.

You had no idea.

And neither did anyone else.

After a humiliating 39-point loss in Game 5, the vexing, perplexing Warriors looked like they were in trouble.

And sure enough, Saturday night they threw the ball all over Mission Bay. They had 17 turnovers and some of the passes were so far off the mark you wondered if they were seeing things.

Memphis fan villain Dillon Brooks, who had been struggling, broke out in a big way, scoring 30 points, including 7-of-15 threes. And guard Desmond Bane shot 57% from the floor, totaling 25 points.

And the Warriors still won, 110-96.

Thus ends the swaggering saga of the Grizzlies, who came into the series looking to make a statement.

Instead, they are now walking in Memphis (song title alert), asking the saddest question in professional sports — wha’ happened?

Well, for starters, the Warrior had (and yes, we checked this number) 70 rebounds. Twenty-five of them were reloads on their own missed shots.

The bigger, burlier Grizzlies finished with 40 rebounds and just 10 on the offensive end. How is that possible?

Well, you could start with workhorse-not-a-show-horse Kevon Looney, who had (and again, we double-checked this) 22 rebounds. His big-guy counterpart on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams, had 10.

Looney had more than that (11) in the first quarter. Not that he was counting.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” he said. “I didn’t know until Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) brought it up. He was like, ‘You got 11 rebounds already?’”

Interim coach Mike Brown, now 13-1 in playoff games as the head coach of the Warriors, was so impressed with Looney that he broke out a moly.

“Holy moly,” he said. “Twenty-two boards? When was the last time someone had 22 boards?”

Brown also admitted that at least part of the reason he started Looney was that Draymond Green and Steph Curry came to the coaching staff “and they looked us in the eye” and said he had to play big minutes.

Not that there weren’t moments when Brown wondered if it was a good idea. Looney ended up playing all but five minutes. He admitted he got tired, and Brown could tell.

“I think I ran him 17 straight minutes and after the first five he looked like he was dying,” Brown said. “And then the next two he looked like he was worse. Every minute after that I was saying, ‘Loon, hold on. Loon, hold on.’ And he did.”

And then there was Klay Thompson. His improbable story of a severe injury — followed by an even more severe injury, leading to two full years out of the game — is surely soon to be a nine-part, made-for-TV docudrama.

But for now we have this. Again and again he rose up for one of those signature “Noooooo ... I mean, great shot” moments. He had 30 points, making eight of 11 three-pointers. It was so Klay.

“It’s a different joy,” Curry said. “It’s a different energy when you see him getting off, especially in front of our home crowd. I think Klay’s three, with a minute and a half left, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard it (in the new Chase Center).”

Which is not to make Curry an afterthought, but he continues to make the truly remarkable seem commonplace. He finished with 29 points (including three-point daggers in the final quarter), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. (The Warriors rejected 10 shots in all. Memphis had six.)

Then there was Draymond Green, whom the pointy-headed pundits have labeled a liability because he can’t shoot from outside.

Newsflash: He still can’t. He was 0-3 from three and 6-14 overall. But he had 15 rebounds, eight assists and relentlessly pushed the ball up the floor to attack the Memphis defense before it was set. Also — note to pointy-heads — he contributed 14 points, mostly on drives, and shots at the rim.

Finally, there was the ever-stoic Wiggins. His numbers were certainly there — 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3-5 on three pointers, including a big one in the fourth quarter. And he still never cracked a smile.

“I had a dream last night that he was going to hit some big shots in the fourth,” Curry said. “He made that big three and I yelled at him, like he gave us life. Still didn’t get a reaction out of him.”

There’s still time. Now it is on to the Western Conference Finals against the winner of Sunday’s Dallas-Phoenix game. And, as Green says, there was a time when such a march through the playoffs felt like a foregone conclusion. But after two years of adversity, this feels significant.

“You know, I used to take it for granted,” he said. “But the reality is I have a much deeper appreciation for it. It’s so hard. Feels like each time it gets tougher and tougher and tougher.”

They won’t think of it this way, but in a way this season is already a success. They made the playoffs, put away two very tough teams and whatever happens from here on out is gravy.

Because, make no mistake — this was an absolute, must-win game. Going back to Memphis for Game 7 could have changed everything.

“Did not want to get back on that plane,” Green said.

Instead, they closed it out, which puts a lot of narratives to rest.

No more talk of how this team is too old to win the big ones. No more bickering about dirty plays. No more (thank God) “Whoop that Trick.”

Put your hands down, Memphis. This series is over.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible reaction when called a two-way player

Around NBA circles, Steph Curry isn't necessarily known for his defense. But his coach, Steve Kerr, has been trying to tell everyone for years that the two-time NBA MVP is an underrated defender, and this season especially Curry has raised eyebrows with his prowess on the other side of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal Throws Shade At 2 NBA Stars

Shaquille O'Neal has seen a lot of teams that failed to live up to expectations in the NBA playoffs this year. But two NBA stars who got knocked out early really got under his skin. Following the 76ers' trade for James Harden during the regular season, some fans starting comparing...
NBA
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s stern Mavs reminder to Warriors after Game 1 blowout

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost Game 1 of their series with the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered. In what could be said as an encouraging message for the Mavs and some sort of warning for the Warriors, Kidd reminded everyone how they are a team that knows how to bounce back. Sure, they lost by 25 points to the Warriors, but it’s not the first they have been blown out and managed to win the next game.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Playoff Games
NBC Sports

Kerr believes, just like Jokić, Dubs have 'no map' for Luka

The key to stopping Luka Dončić isn't exactly clear. In fact, there might not even be one. And that's not the end of the world for the Warriors, who face off against the Dallas Mavericks superstar in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday at Chase Center.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s hilarious response to playing Steve Kerr back in the day ahead of Warriors-Mavs Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks both have championship-caliber coaches leading the way in Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr. Both have won rings from the sidelines, with Kerr leading the Warriors’ dynastic run in the 2010s while Kidd was the lead assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers during their bubble championship. But both were key cogs in championship runs as players as well. The two coaches were asked about their experiences playing one another back in the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

PatBev hilariously compares preparation for Steph, CP3

How Patrick Beverley prepares for matchups against the NBA's best point guards depends on the player. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard joined Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg Monday morning on ESPN's "Get Up," where he discussed how his preparation would differ for Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul compared to Steph Curry.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
306
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy