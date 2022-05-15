ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

Three Juveniles Escape Center in Coushatta, Employee Accused of Helping

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
Bernadette Lee

Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are searching for three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, and a woman they believe helped them.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G Trooper Jonathan Odom, they are searching for 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, 17-year-old Na'varaya Lane, and 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte after the three juveniles were aided in escaping the facility at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning with the help of an employee.

In addition to searching for the three young men, they are also searching for 21-year-old Victoria Tune who they suspect helped the three to escape.

The following is why the three were being held at the facility:

  • Jeremiah Durham was incarcerated for Armed robbery
  • Na'varaya Lane is in the facility for Attempted-second-degree murder
  • Tyjuan Lafitte is incarcerated for Attempted-first-degree murder

Odom says all three of these young males are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees any of these four people is asked to dial 911 or call Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411. If you prefer, you can call your local law enforcement agency.

Each one of them has a connection to the following areas:

  • Bossier Parish
  • DeSoto Parish
  • Shreveport area

What Should You Be Looking For?

Troopers believe that they were able to use Tune's vehicle to escape. It's a white Pontiac G6. The license plate on the car is VWY296.

Another thing about this vehicle, it is said to have a missing rear bumper.

Please help officials to locate these four people.

Durham, Lane, and Lafitte are all wanted on a charge of Simple Escape, and Tune is wanted on three counts of Accessory to Simple Escape.

Comments / 0

