NATICK – Geraldine Katherine (Morley) Fair of Natick and Centerville, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was faith-filled, fun loving, selfless, kind, bold and so thoughtful with her prayers and notes. Her letters to her children and grandchildren always finished with the signature “Love, Peace and Joy! She lived her faith; it was her life and she passed on that faith to all of us.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO